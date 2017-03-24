AB 694 • Bike Lanes/Not Car Lanes—Traffic Gridlock by Government Fiat

By

The good news is that is AB 694 is passed, those narrow bike lanes, which cause accidents and clogged streets, road rage and folks being late to meetings and family gatherings. The bad news is that AB 694 will make the situation worse—instead of taking a portion of a car lane, and making them narrower, this bill will take a WHOLE car lane—so if there are two cars lanes in one direction, there will be only ONE. Imagine the traffic back up from that. BTW, the bikers pay NOTHING to the cost of creating dangerous streets and clogged roads—they get to do it for free. The reality is that when fully implemented, the best of businesses will leave these cities and go to places that help commerce, not try hard to kill it. “This bill would recast those provisions to instead require a person operating a bicycle to ride in the right-hand lane or bicycle lane, if one is present, and would additionally require a person operating a bicycle in a lane that is wide enough for a vehicle and bicycle to travel safely side by side within the lane to ride far enough to the right in order to allow vehicles to pass, except when it is reasonably necessary to avoid conditions that make it hazardous to continue along the right-hand edge of the lane,” “lane wide enough” is how they will use AB 694 to take away a car lane—to make it safer for the biker. Is this what you want, how you want your road tax money spent? Thought you should know.

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE— 2017–2018 REGULAR SESSION

ASSEMBLY BILL No. 694

Introduced by Assembly Member Ting

February 15, 2017

An act to amend Section 21202 of the Vehicle Code, relating to bicycles.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 694, as introduced, Ting. Bicycles.

Existing law requires any person operating a bicycle under specified conditions to ride as

close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway, except under specified

conditions, including, among other things, when reasonably necessary to avoid conditions

that make it unsafe or when approaching a place where a right turn is authorized.

This bill would recast those provisions to instead require a person operating a bicycle to

ride in the right-hand lane or bicycle lane, if one is present, and would additionally

require a person operating a bicycle in a lane that is wide enough for a vehicle and

bicycle to travel safely side by side within the lane to ride far enough to the right in order

to allow vehicles to pass, except when it is reasonably necessary to avoid conditions that

make it hazardous to continue along the right-hand edge of the lane, and when

approaching a place where a right turn is authorized. By redefining the elements of a

crime, this bill would create a state-mandated local program.

The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school

districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures

for making that reimbursement.

This bill would provide that no reimbursement is required by this act for a specified

reason.

·

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: YES

Bill Text

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA DO

ENACT AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1.

Section 21202 of the Vehicle Code is amended to read:

21202.

(a) Any person operating a bicycle upon a roadway at a speed less than the normal speed

of traffic moving in the same direction at that time shall ride as close as practicable to the

right-hand curb or edge of the roadway in the right-hand lane or bicycle lane, if one is

present, except under any of the following situations:

(1) When overtaking and passing another bicycle or vehicle proceeding in the same

direction.

(2) When preparing for a left turn at an intersection or into a private road or driveway.

(3)When reasonably necessary to avoid conditions (including, but not limited to, fixed or

moving objects, vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, animals, surface hazards, or substandard

width lanes) that make it unsafe to continue along the right-hand curb or edge, subject to

the provisions of Section 21656. For purposes of this section, a “substandard width lane”

is a lane that is too narrow for a bicycle and a vehicle to travel safely side by side within

the lane.

(4)When approaching a place where a right turn is authorized.

(b) Any person operating a bicycle in a right-hand lane that is wide enough for a vehicle

and a bicycle to travel safely side by side within the lane shall ride far enough to the

right in order to allow vehicles to pass, except under any of the following situations:

(1) When reasonably necessary to avoid conditions that make it hazardous to continue

along the right-hand edge of the lane.

(2) When approaching a place where a right turn is authorized.

(b)

(c) Any person operating a bicycle upon a roadway of a highway, which highway carries

traffic in one direction only and has two or more marked traffic lanes, may ride as near

the left-hand curb or edge of that roadway as practicable.

SEC. 2.

No reimbursement is required by this act pursuant to Section 6 of Article XIII B of the

California Constitution because the only costs that may be incurred by a local agency or

school district will be incurred because this act creates a new crime or infraction,

eliminates a crime or infraction, or changes the penalty for a crime or infraction, within

the meaning of Section 17556 of the Government Code, or changes the definition of a

crime within the meaning of Section 6 of Article XIII B of the California Constitution.