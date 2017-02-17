AB 776—FORCES SCHOOL TO TELL FULL COST OF BONDS by Assemblyman Harper

By

Imagine, we have to pass legislation to force government school districts to tell the truth to the public. If a student lied by omission, they would be punished—or at least told they were doing wrong. When a school district lies, the media approves of the lie and congratulates them for putting one over on the stupid public. Assemblyman Matt Harper, a good friend, has introduced a bill, AB 776 to forces school districts when promoting a bond must tell the FULL costs of the bond and how much it will cost each property owner. Why not be allowed to make decisions based on full information? The school districts are afraid if you knew the truth you would say NO. “If a school measure qualifies for the ballot, existing law requires the county counsel or district attorney to prepare an impartial analysis of the measure. Existing law prescribes the manner in which a school bond measure is to appear on the ballot, and it specifies information to be included in the statement of the proposition. This bill would require the ballot label containing the statement of a school bond measure to include an estimate of the total cost of the bond to taxpayers and an estimate of the increase to each taxpayer’s annual property tax. Honesty in government? That would be a new concept.

Introduced by Assembly Member Harper ,2/15/17 ,

An act to add Section 9508.5 to the Elections Code, relating to school district elections.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 776, as introduced, Harper. School district elections: school bond measures.

If a school measure qualifies for the ballot, existing law requires the county counsel or district attorney to prepare an impartial analysis of the measure. Existing law prescribes the manner in which a school bond measure is to appear on the ballot, and it specifies information to be included in the statement of the proposition.

This bill would require the ballot label containing the statement of a school bond measure to include an estimate of the total cost of the bond to taxpayers and an estimate of the increase to each taxpayer’s annual property tax.

The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement.

This bill would provide that, if the Commission on State Mandates determines that the bill contains costs mandated by the state, reimbursement for those costs shall be made pursuant to the statutory provisions noted above.

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: YES

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Section 9508.5 is added to the Elections Code, to read:

9508.5.

If a proposition relating to the approval of a district bond is to be submitted to the voters of the district, an estimate of both of the following shall be included in the ballot label containing the statement of the measure:

(a) The total cost of the bond to taxpayers, including principal and interest.

(b) The increase to each taxpayer’s annual property tax, represented as a number of dollars per one-hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) of assessed value.

SEC. 2.

If the Commission on State Mandates determines that this act contains costs mandated by the state, reimbursement to local agencies and school districts for those costs shall be made pursuant to Part 7 (commencing with Section 17500) of Division 4 of Title 2 of the Government Code.