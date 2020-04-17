AB 828: Mandates Rents go down 25%–Killing Private Property

By

The Socialists in Sacramento, the Democrats, want to steal private property—using the virus as the excuse. AB 828 would mandate that all rents go down by 25%, by government order. Should that happen most owners of property would be forced to go bankrupt and turn over their property to the State. That is the goal of AB 828—to end private property in California. We already have the Socialist Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer wanting to use tax dollars to buy hotels/motels for the homeless. “AB 828 denies equal justice to housing providers by: · Forcing landlords to reduce rents by 25% — even if a tenant cannot show a COVID-19 hardship or need. · Allowing the courts to set rents and change rental agreements already in place. · Assuming every tenant is facing a COVID-19 hardship and must be compensated for it. · Protecting nuisance tenants. The bill does not require tenants to answer an unlawful detainer complaint. · Mandating that rental property owners demonstrate an economic hardship to collect the contracted rent.” Does this sell around the nation. Newsom signs this and he has ended his race for President.

CAA urges Legislature to stop bill to reduce rents by 25%

California Apartment Association, 4/16/20

A bill in response to COVID-19 would force every rental property owner in California to reduce rents by 25%.

The bill, AB 828 by Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, also would force landlords to subsidize the rents of their tenants.

Assemblyman Phil Ting

Ting’s proposal ignores the robust rent and eviction controls already in place across California. It provides no assurances that landlords can collect rent, remove problem tenants, or get a fair hearing in the court system. Read CAA’s letter opposing AB 828 here.

Landlords can help CAA fight this bill by sending a letter to their legislator, urging them oppose

AB 828. Visit CAA’s Action Center to get started.



AB 828 denies equal justice to housing providers by:

· Forcing landlords to reduce rents by 25% — even if a tenant cannot show a COVID-19 hardship or need.

· Allowing the courts to set rents and change rental agreements already in place.

· Assuming every tenant is facing a COVID-19 hardship and must be compensated for it.

· Protecting nuisance tenants. The bill does not require tenants to answer an unlawful detainer complaint.

· Mandating that rental property owners demonstrate an economic hardship to collect the contracted rent.

This unfair bill would allow the government and courts to give reduced rent and extended tenancies to all renters, even those not faceing economic hardships. At the same time, it provides no safeguards for landlords.

CAA asks owners to contact their state legislator and ask him or her to vote no on AB 828 – legislation that cuts rents 25%. Click the button below to start.