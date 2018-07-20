AB 84 Update—Change in Financing California Campaigns

Politics is always changing. The financing of campaigns, political parties, political action committees are also always in flux. The newest effort is AB 84 by Democrat Assemblyman Kevin Mullin with the prime co-authors Democrat Speaker Rendon and Republican Leader Brian Dahle. The measure allows the Assembly and Senate Caucuses—Democrat and Republican—can set themselves up as political action committees and take it large sums of money from donors. It also allows the Caucuses to endorse in primaries and donate money to their favorite candidates. This will formalize what is already being done, legally, in other manners.

“AB 84 (Mullin): The LAT’s Patrick McGreevy reports “The California Fair Political Practices Commission split 2-2 on a motion to endorse legislation that would allow the four top Democratic and Republican leaders in the Legislature to accept individual campaign contributions of up to $36,000 per source for races they are targeting, up from the current $4,400 limit.”

When passed it changes the relationship of the Caucuses to the State Parties—Republican and Democrat. This would make the objectives of the political parties clearer. The Parties will be doing voter registration, social media outreach, expansion of coalitions, the grassroots of campaigns—instead of looking like they are chiefly responsible for fund raising for candidates.

I support this bill. It clarifies the role of the Caucuses and the Parties, it puts the grassroots in charge of grassroot activities and Caucuses in charge of campaigns. What do you think, How would you like to see the financing of campaigns and the role of the grassroots?