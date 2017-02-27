AB 943 Would Stymie Local Slow-Growth Measures–Gives State the Power

By

It is always amazing to see how union people try to protect their people. Democrats are basically no-growthers, they use the environment as cause not to build housing or commercial property—and prefer land be controlled by government not private firms or individuals. Assemblyman Miguel Santiago was the candidate of the unions. See here. Now he has a bill to make it difficult for local people and city councils to control the growth and density of their community—instead he wants the State of California to tell the people in Chico what can and should be built. “Under AB 943, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, any local ballot measures that restrict development would require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. The aim is to stop anti-growth policies that have contributed to a shortage in housing, Santiago says. The assemblyman was motivated in part by Measure S, which will appear before Los Angeles voters on the March 7 ballot. The initiative would scale back L.A.’s development by imposing a two-year moratorium on any projects requiring special planning approvals, such as height or density increases. This is not about what is good for the community—it is about union power through extortion and blackmail of developers and communities. While I do not live in Los Angeles and would probably vote NO on Measure S, I also oppose AB 943—zoning and housing decisions must be made locally, not by power brokers in Sacramento.

Proposed Bill Would Stymie Local Slow-Growth Measures

California City News, 02/23/2017

California’s astronomical real estate prices and lack of affordable housing have reached critical mass. Now, one Los Angeles lawmaker hopes to correct the crisis by restricting slow-growth policies currently flourishing at the city and county levels.

Under AB 943, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, any local ballot measures that restrict development would require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. The aim is to stop anti-growth policies that have contributed to a shortage in housing, Santiago says.

The assemblyman was motivated in part by Measure S, which will appear before Los Angeles voters on the March 7 ballot. The initiative would scale back L.A.’s development by imposing a two-year moratorium on any projects requiring special planning approvals, such as height or density increases.

Measure S is just one of countless local initiatives proposed to curb housing density in California. These slow-growth efforts have led to a clash between the state and local governments, which City News explored several months ago.

While everyone agrees on the importance of housing affordability, local government advocates believe AB 943 is the wrong way to go. League of California Cities Legislative Director Dan Carrigg says it would take too much power out of the hands of voters, giving deference to development interests instead. (Not surprisingly, the bill’s main sponsor is the California Apartment Assn.) The law could also end up applying to a range of measures that have nothing to do with curbing density, argues Carrigg.

Santiago takes issue with anyone who believes his bill represents a state power grab.

“I fully support local democracy,” Santiago said. “But NIMBYism on steroids is not something I will support when we’re trying to build affordable housing in California.”

