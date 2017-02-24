AB250: Democrat Bill to “Send a Poor Person to the Beach—NOT a Joke

By

AB 250 is NOT a joke. My long time good friend Bill Saracino dug up this gem of a bill—something that is suited as a joke for late night TV, not the Sacramento legislature. A San Diego Assemblywoman believes that the poor are not rich enough to go to the beach. “AB250 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego has been dubbed the “send a poor person to the beach” bill. Assemblywoman Fletcher has discovered a problem so pressing that it needs to be addressed before our crumbling infrastructure or unsustainable pension debt. The problem, as she frames it, is that “While the beach itself is intended to be free or inexpensive, ancillary expenses and social barriers often make it tough for low-income residents to enjoy a day on the sand. It’s heartbreaking to see lower-income families and middle-class families who never have seen the beach or enjoyed waking up to the sounds of tides and the salt in the air…It’s heartbreaking for me because it’s such a part of the California experience.” The legislation would direct the state Coastal Conservancy to develop new, low-cost accommodations and improve existing affordable accommodations, with the goal of making a trip to the beach more accessible for families that don’t have a lot of money and might have to travel far.” Are we talking about a day at the beach or a rental facility—affordable housing on the beach for “the poor”? Wonder if anyone told Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher that California has a $1.5 trillion debt and the pension system is collapsing? Oh, what is she going to do for the kids that living in Oakhurst, Boron or Twain Harte, so they can get to the beach? Why do people have little respect for government? Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

Bill’s Bills

By William Saracino, Southern California Republican Women and Men, 2/22/17

*It not yet being March, the train wreck masquerading as the California Legislature has not yet passed much out of committees, hence there is little in the way of bad legislation to talk about – yet. Fear not, the flood of legislative sludge is going to come, as surely as the Oroville spillway unleased its muddy waters.

In the meantime though, there is one bill that needs reporting, even though it has not yet had a hearing in a committee. AB250 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego has been dubbed the “send a poor person to the beach” bill. Assemblywoman Fletcher has discovered a problem so pressing that it needs to be addressed before our crumbling infrastructure or unsustainable pension debt. The problem, as she frames it, is that “While the beach itself is intended to be free or inexpensive, ancillary expenses and social barriers often make it tough for low-income residents to enjoy a day on the sand. It’s heartbreaking to see lower-income families and middle-class families who never have seen the beach or enjoyed waking up to the sounds of tides and the salt in the air…It’s heartbreaking for me because it’s such a part of the California experience.”

The legislation would direct the state Coastal Conservancy to develop new, low-cost accommodations and improve existing affordable accommodations, with the goal of making a trip to the beach more accessible for families that don’t have a lot of money and might have to travel far. The need for all this is supported by a “study” from Westwood Junior College – AKA UCLA – which found that the average cost of a visit to the beach was $22. Oh, the humanity. So we are going to codify a new “right” – having taxpayers subsidize a day at the beach for those folks who can’t manage to save $22. In the immortal words of Golda Meier, “Oy”.

*Having the cash to afford a trip to the beach won’t be a problem for California state employees however. The California Policy Center just released a study that provided facts about government compensation. It examined state and local payroll data provided online by the state and proved that the average pay and benefits for a full-time state/local government employee in 2015 was $121,843. At the same time, the study found that the average pay and benefits for a full-time private sector worker in California in 2015 was half that much, $62,475 – almost exactly 50% less than state “workers”.

*While our politicians are figuring out how to make sure poor folks know what a wave looks like and work to keep state employees living the life of Riley (for you young folks – google that),savvy businesses continue to flee the oncoming California economic train wreck. Two more companies, Nestles and Autoalert, announced they are leaving the state. Nestles – a longtime California icon – is closing its Glendale headquarters and moving 1,100 jobs to Virginia. AutoAlert, an Irvine based automobile technology firm, is moving its 300 employees to Kansas City. And the drip, drip, drip of productive Californians voting with their feet continues.

*California cities, and the state itself, are pounding their chests about being “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens. One of the justifications put forth is that illegals who commit “violent crimes” will continue to be turned over to ICE. Well, as my iambic pentameter (another google candidate) mentor Hamlet once said, “there’s the rub”. The definition of a “violent crime” is taken from the state’s definition under Proposition 57, Governor Brown’s brainchild that flooded neighborhoods with convicts let loose early from the state pen. Here are some of the crimes not considered “violent” enough to merit deportation for an illegal alien: Human trafficking involving a minor; battery with personal infliction of serious bodily injury; Assault with a deadly weapon; Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer or firefighter; Rape where victim unconscious of the act; Rape/sodomy/oral copulation of unconscious person or by use of date rape drugs; Inflicting corporal injury on a child; Domestic violence; Arson of property; Solicitation to commit murder; Exploding a destructive device or explosive with intent to injure.

All these are crimes not considered “violent” by our advocates of sanctuary cities. If you have any liberal friends, run this list by them and see what they have to say.

*To end on a happier note – here is a trivial question to ask your friends, family, and particularly young people who think they know popular music. Which artist sold the most albums in 2016? This artist had no need to promote his work with an international tour. In fact, he has not given a concert himself in some 200 years (though his work is “covered” by other artists all the time). According to Billboard magazine, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart broke all records last year thanks to the publication of a new collection containing his entire musical work. Released in October, “Mozart 225: The New Complete Edition” is a 200-disc collection containing the complete catalogue of the Austrian genius: symphonies, concertos and even unfinished fragments are all included. Even though it is priced just over $300, the collection became the year’s top seller, leaving Beyoncé, Kanye, Adele and the rest of the empty heads way behind. Not bad for an artist who has never made a music video or shown up at the Grammy Awards in a rhinestone tuxedo.

Lots of GOOD things happening in D.C. – and lots of GOOD work to be done here in California to help President Trump and start preparations for the 2018 elections. Let’s compare notes at our next meeting. I’ll be the Dean Martin look-a-like with the tumbler of Glenlivit in my hand. Come say hello!

Bill Saracino is a member of the Editorial Board of CA Political Review and Treasurer of the Southern California Republican Women and Men.