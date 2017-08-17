ABA: OK If Law Violators/Deportables Practice Law in U.S.

By

Did you really believe that the American Bar Association valued the Rule of Law? How do you rate an organization that has members take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the Rule of Law, that wants criminals from foreign countries, that violate our Federal laws, to be allowed to be attorneys. How can an illegal alien take the oath, since they have proven to be untrustworthy and law violators? “On Monday, The American Bar Association’s House of Delegates passed a resolution demanding that Congress let undocumented immigrants practice law. The bar suggests that lawmakers should add this block of text, written by the ABA’s Law Student Division, to 8 U.S.C. 5 § 1621(d): A state court vested with exclusive authority to regulate admission to the bar may, by rule, order, or other affirmative act, permit an undocumented alien seeking legal status to obtain a professional license to practice law in that jurisdiction.” Trust the American Justice system? Why, if they allow criminals as attorneys?

American Bar Association Wants to Let Undocumented Immigrants Practice Law

by Alberto Luperon, Law Newz, 8/14/17

On Monday, The American Bar Association’s House of Delegates passed a resolution demanding that Congress let undocumented immigrants practice law. The bar suggests that lawmakers should add this block of text, written by the ABA’s Law Student Division, to 8 U.S.C. 5 § 1621(d):

A state court vested with exclusive authority to regulate admission to the bar may, by rule, order, or other affirmative act, permit an undocumented alien seeking legal status to obtain a professional license to practice law in that jurisdiction.

This wouldn’t require state courts to license undocumented lawyers, but it would make it clear that the federal government won’t get in the way.

It will be a huge surprise if this move succeeds under the current administration. Republicans, who have a reputation for pushing stricter immigration laws than Democrats, maintain a (slight) majority in Congress. And then there’s the president. Donald Trump‘s policies don’t tend to favor the undocumented. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have boasted that arrest numbers for both criminal and non-criminal immigrants recently skyrocketed thanks to new executive orders.

A few states allow undocumented people to become lawyers. California started allowing some people to practice law thanks to a bill passed in 2013. Florida officials made José Godinez-Samperio, who was born in Mexico, a lawyer in 2014. New York man Cesar Vargas, also from south of the border, was admitted to the state bar in 2016.