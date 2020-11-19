Abortion Survivors Illegally Arrested at UCSF!

If you loot on Melrose Blvd. in Los Ageless, the cops look the other way. If you burn down a building in Oakland, the police look the other way and do not try to stop you. In Los Angles government has determined that rape, terrorism or gangs are no longer a problem. But in San Fran if you peacefully hand out pro-life literature, you are an enemy of the State and must be arrested.

“When asked what they would be arrested for, the Sheriff’s deputy said it was for trespass and blocking the entrance to the facility. A bold faced lie. No one was blocking anything and in fact three of the four arrested were never even holding a sign.

Attorneys with the Life Legal Defense Foundation were communicating with the Sheriff’s Department just prior to the arrests but they could not be persuaded to halt the 1st Amendment violations. The Sheriff’s Department stated it was a citizen’s arrest and they would move forward!”

If they were demanding racist policies, that would be OK. If they demanded criminals be set free, that is OK. But in San Fran it is a crime to want to end the killing of unborn children. In San Fran where drug dealers are allowed to ply their trade, saving babies is a crime.