Abortion Survivors Illegally Arrested at UCSF!

If you loot on Melrose Blvd. in Los Ageless, the cops look the other way. If you burn down a building in Oakland, the police look the other way and do not try to stop you. In Los Angles government has determined that rape, terrorism or gangs are no longer a problem. But in San Fran if you peacefully hand out pro-life literature, you are an enemy of the State and must be arrested.
“When asked what they would be arrested for, the Sheriff’s deputy said it was for trespass and blocking the entrance to the facility. A bold faced lie. No one was blocking anything and in fact three of the four arrested were never even holding a sign.
Attorneys with the Life Legal Defense Foundation were communicating with the Sheriff’s Department just prior to the arrests but they could not be persuaded to halt the 1st Amendment violations. The Sheriff’s Department stated it was a citizen’s arrest and they would move forward!”
If they were demanding racist policies, that would be OK. If they demanded criminals be set free, that is OK. But in San Fran it is a crime to want to end the killing of unborn children. In San Fran where drug dealers are allowed to ply their trade, saving babies is a crime.
|Survivors Illegally Arrested at UCSF!
Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, 11/18/20
|San Francisco, California – Peaceful pro-life protestors led by the Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, home to UCSF’s fetal harvesting program. The University of California San Francisco has pulled out all stops to silence the message of Survivors as they expose born alive fetal organ harvesting.
|At 2pm on Tuesday October 18th, a dozen peaceful protesters were holding signs and handing out leaflets. Almost immediately the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department began giving unlawful orders to leave the campus at the direction of the Zuckerburg Hospital Administrator, Jeff Schmidt.
|Four defenders of life were illegally arrested. They were taken into custody, cited and released.
The University of California, San Francisco is the leading late-term abortion training hospital in the nation. Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust were joined by Pro-life San Francisco, and Mercy Missions from New Orleans. We have come together to expose UCSF aborted fetal organ harvesting programs. Throughout the summer and fall, activists have held weekly protests in the publicly-funded hospital’s plaza, making UCSF’s actions today a blatant free speech violation.
Jeff White, founder of Survivors, was the former National Police Liaison for Operation Rescue during the height of clinic sit-ins at abortion mills called rescues. Jeff White after dozens of respectful communications with the Sheriff’s Department Tuesday declared: “The arrests on Tuesday were a free speech rights violation. The courageous activists were targeted for what they were saying not their actions and that is illegal and reprehensible!”
Terrisa Bukovinac, Executive Director of Pro-Life San Francisco, stated, “UCSF and police are escalating their efforts to silence activists protecting these victims from horrific brutality. We are well within our rights to demonstrate and we will not be bullied unlawfully by the state into relinquishing that right. This is life and death.”
Activist and organizer, Lauren Handy from New Orleans, joined today’s action, “to be in solidarity with all marginalized groups being silenced, especially the most vulnerable in our communities, the unborn.”
