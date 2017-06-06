ACLU Organizes #BlackLivesmatter Street Gang Operation—Not a Joke

By

I bet you thought the ACLU was about laws and the Constitution. Looks like they do not have enough clients, so they have decided to make them. They have created a grassroots organization, similar to #blacklivesmatter, but for all races—and when they are arrested the ACLU will have ready made clients. “People Power is, at its core, a grassroots member-mobilization project. Through People Power, the ACLU will engage volunteers across the country to take action when Trump or his administration attempt to enact unconstitutional policies or trample on people’s constitutional rights. By mobilizing in defense of our civil liberties, volunteers will build local communities that affirm our American values of respect, equality, and solidarity. For 98 years, the ACLU’s defended our Constitution in the courts. Now, we’re going to couple that legal power with People Power — and take our fight to the streets. Yup, the ACLU has decided to create its own goon squad—wonder why the mainstream media has not reported on this. Is this called ambulance chasing—take the fight to the streets, then sue the cops and city for stopping the violence? Thought you should know about what the ACLU was really about. Thanks to my friend Karen in San Diego to alerting me to this situation.

ACLU is leading a new charge

Peoplepower.org,



Across the country, there is a growing army of people who are alarmed by what they’re seeing coming out of the Trump administration. People see his Muslim ban for the unconstitutional religious discrimination that it is, and they want to get involved — to protect their neighbors from deportation raids and stand against this administration’s repeated attacks on civil rights.

That’s why we created the People Power platform.

People Power is, at its core, a grassroots member-mobilization project. Through People Power, the ACLU will engage volunteers across the country to take action when Trump or his administration attempt to enact unconstitutional policies or trample on people’s constitutional rights. By mobilizing in defense of our civil liberties, volunteers will build local communities that affirm our American values of respect, equality, and solidarity.

For 98 years, the ACLU’s defended our Constitution in the courts. Now, we’re going to couple that legal power with People Power — and take our fight to the streets.