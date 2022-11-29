By

Adam Schiff created the Russia hoax. He claimed he had enough evidence to jail Trump for treason. He leaked phony confidential information, known to be untrue. He is a liar and a crook. He can not be trusted with the secret of where the Christmas presents are being hidden, much less our national security. Having him on the House Intelligence Committee is like having Putin’s son on the Committee or Eric Swalwell who had an affair with a Chinese Community spy. Someone need to investigate his leaks of secret documents and allow him in a court of law to defend himself. Until then I would not allow him on a Committee that oversees dogs or cats.

Adam Schiff Blasts McCarthy, Says GOP Leader Only Wants Him off Intel Committee to Appease QAnon

By Mike Miller, RedState, 11/28/22

As with people in general, there are certain political figures who simply can’t get out of their own way. In the case of California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, it’s almost like he intentionally tries to humiliate himself every time he opens his lying mouth. Toss in his stage-4 TDS, and this guy is a real bundle of joy.

Schiff’s latest delusional blabbering — on CNN, of course — was in response to GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s confirmation, during a November 20 segment with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, that if he becomes Speaker of the 118th Congress on January 3, he will remove Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell from the respective committee seats:

So let it be said, so let it be done.

Let’s pass on the Mensa twins, Omar and Swalwell, for now, but the above confirmation from Kevin McCarthy did not sit well at all with Schiff for brains Mr. Schiff.

So what did Schiffty do? What he always does. He not only lied his rear end off, he concocted a ridiculous excuse, hoping enough people would buy his nonsense. During a Sunday segment on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the congressman, infamous for continuing to lie about the Russian “collusion” hoax, said the following about the likely next Speaker of the House.

CNN host Dana Bash kicked off the festivities:

As you well know, the man who is trying to be Speaker, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, says that he wants to kick you off the Intelligence Committee that you now chair, because of your handling of the Trump-Russia investigation, and specifically that you repeatedly asserted that there was direct evidence of collusion — direct collusion, which didn’t materialize. What’s your response to McCarthy?

This a fairly-worded question — particularly from CNN. But Schiff, of course, immediately ran his lying train off the tracks:

Well, McCarthy apparently doesn’t think it’s collusion if your campaign manager is giving inside polling data and battle strategy to key state to an agent of Russian intelligence while the Russians are helping your campaign, but most Americans would call that collusion.

Just one problem Schiff never even came close to producing proof to back up the multiple lies he told throughout the Russian-Trump investigation.

To be fair, Schiff was half-right, given that a majority of Americans at the time believed that Russia did attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. But, as is the case with every poll, where did those who believed the allegations against Trump get the information that led them to believe it was true? From hyper-partisan hacks like Schiff, the liberal lapdog media, and online sites of the same political persuasion.

Schiff then went farther off the rails, blasting McCarthy for kowtowing to the desires of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz:

McCarthy’s problem is not with what I said about Russia; McCarthy’s problem is he can’t get to 218 without Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz, and so he will do whatever they ask, and right now they’re asking for me to be removed from my committees and he’s willing to do it. He’s willing to do anything they ask, and that’s the problem.

So, why did Schiff single out the above three House Republicans? Let’s let Schiffty explain.

Kevin McCarthy has no ideology. He has no core set of beliefs. It’s very hard not only to get to 218 that way, it’s even more difficult to keep to 218. That’s his problem, so he will misrepresent my record, he’ll misrepresent Eric Swalwell’s record, or Ilhan Omar. Whatever he needs to do to get the votes of the QAnon caucus.

As you likely recall, the whacked-out conspiracy group QAnon was made infamous by Qanon Shaman Jacob Chansley inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 — and was rewarded with more than three years in prison for his ridiculous antics.

The Bottom Line

Schiff, like all Democrats in the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections, is terrified. The only problem for Schiff is his history of lies against Donald Trump. Like Trump, or loathe him, Adam Schiff has no business sitting on the House Intelligence Committee — or any other committee.

Once a liar, always a liar, in my book. Adam Schiff is just one of those people who can’t be trusted.