Adam Schiff is a ‘Low Rent Clown’ Says Opponent Eric Early

‘Common sense Americans know a fraud like Schiff when they see one’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/17/19

Republican congressional candidate Eric Early says Rep. Adam Schiff has passed his prime and needs to be ousted.

“The IG report painted Schiff as the total liar he is,” Eric Early told the California Globe. “He thinks he is morally superior to the rest of us. But the IG report shows he totally lied in his memo.”

“His Committee hearings were a total joke.”

Conservative Southern California attorney Eric Early announced during summer that he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Adam Schiff. Ironically “despite being a liar and a leaker,” Early says Schiff as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which oversees the nation’s intelligence agencies is particularly rich.

“I’ve watched Adam Schiff lie to every one of us for over two years about Russian collusion,” Early said. “I’m done watching the ever-evolving disaster that is Adam Schiff.”

Early lives in California’s 28th congressional district, which Schiff has represented for 20 years, noting the only time constituents living in the district ever see Schiff is during election time.

Asked about Schiff obtaining telephone records of House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, Nunes’ aide Derek Harvey, President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and investigative reporter John Solomon, Early said it was a gross abuse of Schiff’s power. “In normal times the main stream media would be up in arms now, but these are not normal times, and they will let him do whatever he wants to destroy this president,” Early said.

Friend of Vlad Faces Pushback

“Adam Schiff has no bigger fan in this world than Vladimir Putin,” Early said. “Nobody has done more to undermine our presidency,” Early said of Schiff, playing right into “Putin’s plan to undermine our presidency.”

Schiff faced some heavy anger from constituents last weekend at home in the district, over pushing impeachment against President Donald Trump. Constituents shouted “liar,” “you should be in jail” and “we’re going to take the House.” Many held signs saying “Don’t Impeach” and “Trump 2020.”

“This weekend, Adam Schiff made one of his rare appearances in our district and all hell broke loose,” Early said. (See video below)

“Schiff has no one to blame but himself. Three years of lying to all Americans to try destroy a President – first the Russia Hoax and now the Whistleblower/Impeachment outrage — has it’s repercussions. Do not take away our votes based on total b.s. The chickens are coming home to roost. Schiff has now run back to hide in his ‘safe space’ the DC Swamp. The good people who organized this solemn event should never have invited Schiff to speak in the first place.”

“He’s been in elected office for 23 years and has nothing to show for it other than vanity clips on national television and tens of millions of wasted taxpayer dollars. Yet, Schiff’s official House biography says, “In addition to his committee work, Schiff’s top priority is to create jobs and help improve the economy.”

“Taxes, overregulation of business, Schiff hasn’t said a word,” Early said. “All he talks about is how Donald Trump colluded with Russians.”

“Especially, in Los Angeles, homelessness has skyrocketed on his watch. The cost of living is out of control in California. Crime is on the rise and Schiff, by his actions and inaction, shows that he couldn’t care less,” Early said.

“This is what happens when you spend three years lying to the American people and the 63 million Americans who voted for this president.”

Early continued, “Schiff is a low rent clown trying to act like a high rent statesman. But common sense Americans know a fraud like Schiff when they see one. I need your help to send him packing.”