Add Another 1% to cost of Housing: For the “Arts”.

In some cities, like Los Angeles, if you build a housing or commercial project you need to add up to 5% of the cost to a new TAX—it is called “an Arts fee”. The addition cost is to provide art for your facility or community. Is this the role of government? Why are rents so high? Blame it on the arts and the special interests behind this movement.
“Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended the fee.
“What we aim to do is address cultural equity and inclusion by
providing much needed funding for cultural services in unincorporated areas,”
Solis said. “It’s all about taking an extra step to ensure the arts reaches
everyone.”
Thirty-one of the 88 cities in the county — including Los Angeles,
Pasadena and Santa Monica — require developers to incorporate artwork into
commercial projects or pay a fee to support the arts.
Hollywood and the arts community wants you poorer—so they can make money. This is how corruption works—the arts fee is just another form of theft and corruption.
One Percent Development Fee Will Go Toward Arts Programs
LA West Media, 3/15/17
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today in favor of a 1 percent development fee on projects in unincorporated areas to fund civic art installations or arts programming.
In 2004, the county established a 1 percent fee on county-funded public
projects. The new ordinance, set to be drafted within 60 days, will mirror that
charge for private projects.
The fee for civic art could generate as much as $8.2 million for arts
programming annually, according to Solis.
