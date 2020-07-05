By

Watch this video from Twitter. It shows what the people of Los Angeles—and the State think of Gavin Newsom—they trust him as much as they trust the Supreme Leader of North Korea or China. He has been caught lying more than a career politician. He shut down wine tasting rooms all over the State—except in Napa, where by “coincidence” he has his winery. Newsom told towns NO fireworks—and with the possible exception of Lancaster in the Antelope Valley, government shut down firework display for the Fourth of July. But the people wanted fireworks—and they got them. From about 8:30 till 10:00pm the city of Simi Valley had illegal fireworks all over town—in fact it was at least double what we normally have on this Holiday. The people revolted against a silly, totlaitairan Gvoernor that is self serving and allowed his Catholic church to be targeted in San Fran by a facost city attorney. This is the answer from the people of Los Angles to the Newsom “ban” on fireworks. Go here to see: https://twitter.com/jeannie3sixty/status/1279644599867203584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1279648880368500737%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americanthinker.com%2Fblog%2F2020%2F07%2Fafter_calling_for_no_fireworks_for_the_4th_of_july_gavin_newsom_was_in_for_a_surprise.html Long live freedom. Recall Newsom.

After calling for no fireworks for California’s 4th of July, Gavin Newsom was in for a surprise

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker, 7/4/20

Amid a new outbreak of the coronavirus, California’s Gavin Newsom was adamant that no firework celebrations be done on the Fourth of July, because the public simply could not be trusted to socially distance.

Addressing the counties on California’s watchlist, he explained, “We have worked with those counties, the 19 counties that are mandatory closure lists and we have made it clear privately- now we’re making it more abundantly clear publicly- that we believe that they should consider canceling some of their fireworks shows and presentations. By the way, a number of cities have done just that, LA in San Francisco.”

There were also all those families, something Democrats have never been too fond of either, and all that demon rum they might ingest together, so:

In his address, Newsom said family gatherings have contributed to the state’s recent increase in transmission — and that it’s an understandable impulse to want to get together, especially over a long holiday weekend.

“Patriotism in a COVID-19 environment can be expressed in a little bit different way,” Newsom said, asking people to reconsider attending gatherings with those who are not in their immediate household.

Also, holidays mean celebration, and that often means alcohol. The governor said people may start off a gathering with good intentions, wearing face masks, but after a drink or two, might let their guard (as well as their masks) down — and begin to mix in ways that increase the transmission of COVID-19.

It’s likely that Newsom’s suggestion was more than a suggestion. Newsom has, after all, conditioned state aid on cities and counties following his orders, and set up ‘strike forces‘ to go after people not wearing masks as well as small businesses operating in contravention to his shutdown orders.

And much to his surprise, he got this: