AG Xavier Becerra BANS UCLA/UC Berkley From Playing Football/Basketball in 10 States

UCLA is expected to play Oklahoma on September 8. It looks like UCLA is going to forfeit that game—and other, due to political considerations. The NFL has become a political action committee, financing progressive and radical causes—close to $100 million to start with. Now, UCLA—and I bet the rest of the UC system will refuse to travel to the following States—thus forfeiting those games. Why do politicians insist on making football a political event? Take the politics out of college football—or declare it an adjunct of the Democrat Party.

Oklahoma officials unfazed after landing on California’s state-travel blacklist

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times , 6/3/18

Oklahomans weren’t exactly crying in their sweet tea after learning that their state has been added to California’s blacklist on state-sponsored travel.

“There appears to be more and more Californians sharing our values as we are seeing more Californians move to Oklahoma,” said Michael McNutt, spokesman for Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, in a statement. “With our state’s economy being as strong as it is, we won’t miss a few Californians traveling on state business showing up in our state.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Oklahoma to the growing tally of banned states Friday in response to a law signed by the Republican Fallin in May that protects religious-based adoption agencies from discrimination lawsuits.

Mr. Becerra, a Democrat, said the Oklahoma measure, known as SB 1140, violated California’s 2016 law banning state-funded travel to states with laws viewed as discriminatory against gay and transgender people.

“The law enacted in Oklahoma allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ parents who must navigate the adoption process,” said Mr. Becerra in a statement. “California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy.”

His announcement means California will no longer fund travel to nine states: Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, in addition to Oklahoma, with exceptions for legal and criminal matters.