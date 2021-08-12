Age of Responsibility Over: L.A. County Libraries Not Collecting Fines

Burn a building in the cause of hate—no arrest, no penalty. Steal from people products worth under $950 in California, no arrest, no punishment. Teach kids how to hate others, and themselves in a classroom, no punishment. We live in a society where no one needs to take responsibility for their actions.

Now you can steal from any library in Los Angeles County, no fines, no punishment, no one cares.

“All L.A. County library fines have been waived following a vote by the Board of Supervisors.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to waive fines on all overdue books and materials at county libraries and to not charge any fines going forward.

Supervisor Janice Hahn introduced the motion, which passed unanimously. She said library fines started as a way to generate revenue and incentivize people to return books on time, but instead for many patrons they’ve become a financial burden .

“Our society shouldn’t allow 25 cents a day to stand between families and free access to books,” said Hahn.

How about government teaching responsibility. This isn’t about the money. If you can steal a library book, if you can steal a laptop computer or cell phone, if you can loot and burn buildings, you have learned you are free to do worse. Heck, Guv Newsom is letting convicted people out of prison years before their sentences end—and has $18 million being spent figuring out how to get even more criminals back on the streets.