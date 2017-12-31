Al Gore—Scam Artist—Making Millions $$ From Scare tactics–North Pole has Melted!!

By

Paul Erhlich in the 1970’s said that by 200 the world would be in famine and ward s fought over food. He lied, but made millions on his scare tactics scam. Al Gore has done the same—claiming that the California coast would have ocean water TWO miles into the cities. Not only did he lie about that, but he spent $9 million on a home a couple of blocks from the beach—near Oprah Winfrey, in Montecito in Santa Barbara County—a house bought based on a scam. Now we have this from the scam master of America: “Former Vice President Al Gore references computer modeling to suggest that the north polar ice cap may lose virtually all of its ice within the next seven years. “Some of the models suggest that there is a 75 percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” says Gore.” This scam quote was made in 2008—could we sue him to get our tax dollars back for money spent on his predictions’?

NINE YEARS AGO… Al Gore Predicted North Pole Would Be Completely Ice Free by Today

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 12/28/17

NINE YEARS AGO THIS MONTH—

Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice free in five years.

Gore made the prediction to a German audience in 2008. He told them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.”

“Five Years”

This wasn’t the only time Gore made his ice-free prediction. Gore’s been predicting this since 2007.

According to Al Gore the North Pole should be completely melted by now.

Junk scientist Al Gore also made the same prediction in 2009.

From the video:

In January 2006, Al Gore posited “within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return” and “a true planetary emergency” due to global warming.

Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than complete lunacy.