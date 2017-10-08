By

The Left in the Bay Area have held rallies, riots, sit ins and in general made pests of themselves, in an effort to stop the Feds from giving local police departments military type weapons and equipment to protect folks from terrorist attacks. Some even prefer taking guns from the cops. Imagine a cop in Oakland without a gun—he would be dead meat to the gangs of this violent city. Now an Alameda Supervisor, after the massacre in Las Vegas, has come to the defense of a well equipment police force. “Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley has long been one of the typically progressive Board of Supervisors’ must ardent supporters of the sheriff’s office and Urban Shield, the disaster training and weapons expo held annually in Pleasanton. The morning after the Las Vegas shootings that resulted in 59 deaths and more than 500 injuries, Miley used the massacre to again express support for Urban Shield. “I am saddened about the unnecessary loss of lives in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy,” Miley posted on Facebook Monday morning. “This is why I support the need for [Alameda County Sheriff’s Office] Urban Shield and comprehensive, full-scale regional emergency preparedness and disaster plans.” Miley is a Progressive with a conscious and common sense. He wants his constituents and you to survive an attack—unlike the rag-a-muffins calling themselves Progressives that are looking for their picture on TV. Glad to see someone on the Left can think about safety.

Alameda County supervisor uses Las Vegas shootings to express support for Urban Shield

By Steven Tavares, East Bay Citizen, 10/7/17



Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley has long been one of the typically progressive Board of Supervisors’ must ardent supporters of the sheriff’s office and Urban Shield, the disaster training and weapons expo held annually in Pleasanton.

The morning after the Las Vegas shootings that resulted in 59 deaths and more than 500 injuries, Miley used the massacre to again express support for Urban Shield.

“I am saddened about the unnecessary loss of lives in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy,” Miley posted on Facebook Monday morning.

“This is why I support the need for [Alameda County Sheriff’s Office] Urban Shield and comprehensive, full-scale regional emergency preparedness and disaster plans.”

Critics of Urban Shield say the event promotes the over-militarization of local law enforcement has utilized stereotypes in the past during some training exercises, for instance, depicting Muslims as suspected terrorists.

The exposition portion of the event has also been criticized for including vendors selling merchandise, such as t-shirts and signs, with racist slogan and themes.

Urban Shield for created in 2007 by Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern. This year’s edition was held in August.