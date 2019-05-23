ALERT: WERE YOU HARASSED BY A “BALLOT HARVESTER” LAST ELECTION?

CALIFORNIA VOTERS:



– WERE YOU HARASSED BY A “BALLOT HARVESTER” LAST ELECTION?

– DID YOU GIVE YOUR BALLOT TO A “BALLOT HARVESTER”—AND WAS IT COUNTED? Judicial Watch, 5/22/19



JUDICIAL WATCH MAY SUE OVER CALIFORNIA’S “BALLOT HARVESTING.” Dear Ms. Hile,



I am writing today to ask if you were pressured in any way by a “ballot harvester” in November 2018.



“Ballot harvesting” is where a person goes door-to-door through a neighborhood trying to collect vote-by-mail ballots filled out by voters. In California, the “harvester” is supposed to turn those ballots in to elections officials. “Ballot harvesting” is so prone to fraud and abuse that it is unlawful in most states. But California not only allows the practice, it has the worst “ballot harvesting” law in the country.



I also want to know if you gave your ballot to a “ballot harvester,” and if you did, whether your vote was actually counted. Only you can check whether your vote was counted, at the Secretary of State’s website: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/



If you were harassed or pressured by a “ballot harvester,” or if you gave your ballot to a “ballot harvester” and it was never counted, Judicial Watch wants to talk to you. In fact, we may want to start a lawsuit on your behalf. Please contact us at electionintegrity@judicialwatch.org



The problem is that this activity is completely unregulated. Anyone can go door-to-door collecting ballots—even campaign workers. Even minors. Even noncitizens. “Harvesters” are not required to give their names to election officials, let alone show any ID. Before an election, there is no list of registered “harvesters.” After an election, there is no list of who engaged in “harvesting.” There is no way of telling who touched or handled voters’ ballots—no way to determine the chain of custody.



“Harvesters” can refuse to collect ballots from anyone they suspect of voting the “wrong” way. They can discriminate on the basis of race, religion, or viewpoint. They could intimidate voters, suggest who they should vote for, or try to fill out voter’s ballots with them, or even for them. There is nothing to stop them from illegally altering ballots that are not properly sealed. And there is nothing to prevent “harvesters” from illegally throwing ballots in the nearest trash can, if they think they might be cast for a candidate the “harvester” doesn’t like.



If you have been victimized by a California “ballot harvester” Judicial Watch may be able to help. Please contact us right away at electionintegrity@judicialwatch.org.



Thank you for your support.



Sincerely,



Thomas Fitton

President