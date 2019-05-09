By

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Discovers a Garbage Disposal, Asks if It Is ‘Environmentally Sound’

KYLE MORRIS, Breitbart, 5/7/19

After her recent move to Washington D.C., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has allegedly discovered what a garbage disposal is, describing it as “terrifying” in a series of photos and videos she shared to her Instagram account.

“This DC apartment is bougie and has things I’ve never seen before. Like what is a garbage disposal really for,” Ocasio-Cortez asked in the video caption. “Is it better or worse to than throwing something in the garbage? Most importantly why is it so loud and yelling at me?”

“OK everyone I need your help because I just moved into this apartment a few months ago and I just flipped a switch and it made that noise and it scared the daylights out of me,” the 29-year-old freshman congresswoman said in the video.

“I am told this is a garbage disposal,” Ocasio-Cortez explained – either publicly revealing her ignorance or engaging in supreme trolling. “I’ve never seen a garbage disposal. I never had one in any place I’ve ever lived. It is terrifying. I don’t know what to use it for, or what its purpose is.

At one point, Ocasio-Cortez asked, “Is this environmentally sound?”

Ocasio-Cortez later noted: “Is this what social mobility is? Using kitchen appliances you never saw growing up?”

As she ended the message of curiosity, Ocasio-Cortez said, “All you people telling me to reach in and grab whatever’s there are just Republicans trying to test my health insurance.”

“I’m onto you,” she added.