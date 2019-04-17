By

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not believe in free speech — like a good socialist, she can not afford for the truth to be known. In this case she is upset that a newspaper outed her. How? By reminding people of 9/11 and her defense of a terrorist supporting Congresswoman from Minnesota that claimed 9/11 was something, done by somebodies — as if terrorists were a happenstance. The paper AOC wants closed is the NY POST — reminding its readers of the vile support of terrorism by a New York member of Congress. “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose 14th Congressional District is comprised of parts of the Bronx and Queens in New York City, is promoting a boycott of hometown paper the New York Post by an Arab Muslim merchant group outraged over the paper’s graphic April 11 front page attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over her dismissive comment about the September 11, 2001 Islamist terror attack, “Some people did something.” Ocasio-Cortez applauded the boycott initiated by the Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA), posting to Twitter on Saturday, “Two years ago, Bodega owners across NYC (& cheered by neighbors)shut their shops citywide to protest Trump’s #MuslimBan. Today, that same community is banding together to reject sales of the NY Post at bodegas citywide. This is what real unity (& NYC solidarity) looks like.” She has joined with terrorist sympathizers to close a newspaper. How many newspaper exist in Cuba or Russia — AOC prefers a government owned newspaper — yet Pelosi and friends say nothing. To me, silence is consent by San Fran Nan and the Democrat Party.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tries to drive another New York business out of the city

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker, 4/14/19

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/04/alexandria_ocasiocortez_tries_to_drive_another_new_york_business_out_of_the_city.html#ixzz5lBiBij7W

After a major flap for driving Amazon out of New York City, something even socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed her for, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting another New York City business – the New York Post.

She’s joining hands with a leftist newsstand seller group calling on all newsstand owners to quit selling the paper because she didn’t like its cover story reminding New Yorkers that her congressional gal pal, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was trivializing the worst terrorist attack on American soil — which triggered its greatest damage in New York.

Here’s a good writeup incorporating assorted sources at Blabberbuzz News:

Ocasio-Cortez applauded the boycott initiated by the Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA), posting to Twitter on Saturday, “Two years ago, Bodega owners across NYC (& cheered by neighbors)shut their shops citywide to protest Trump’s #MuslimBan. Today, that same community is banding together to reject sales of the NY Post at bodegas citywide. This is what real unity (& NYC solidarity) looks like”

So there she goes again, promoting another boycott of a New York business, trying to drive it out of business until it plays ball on her socialist perspective. Socialists always have been famous for their censorship and coercion. Ocasio-Cortez is no different.

The news stand owners, if they heed this, would pay for it, given the devotion New Yorkers have for the New York Post. They may stop by the Yemeni-owned news stand for the Post, but also pick up some smokes while they’re at it, raising the total at the register. If they heed this call for a ban, they’re actually idiots.

But it doesn’t let Ocasio-Cortez off the hook, given that she now has a record of seeking to drive New York-based businesses out of New York. First Amazon, now the Rupert Murdoch-owned paper.

The Post in fact is a rare newspaper that still has credible circulation figures – around 43,583,000 unique visitors to its website, and either 414,254 or 230,634 readers for the paper version itself. Although battered by the usual forces hitting newspapers, is nevertheless seeing rising newspaper readership probably mostly around New York and the area. Like many of them, the Post has a far bigger Internet readership which brings in ad revenue.

That’s some record of Ocasio-Cortez – bringing in zero business and driving out or trying to drive out major companies. Democratic socialists in recent years have always tried to counter the socialist record on business, claiming they are not anti-business – just ask Bernie Sanders about that one. Not Ocasio-Cortez. Not only is she poison to the formation of new businesses, she’s trying to kill the ones New York has.

Something tells me New Yorkers, whose city’s very greatness is built on its business capital-of-the-world status, aren’t going to stand for a congresswoman who’s getting famous for a record of chasing out business.