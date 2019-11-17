By

UC Davis for decades has run a shuttle bus system between the campus and Sacramento—for the benefit of the college community. That has ended, now a regional government transportation system is taking it over—and making it “universal”, anyone can use ot—and there will be several stops to accommodate the public—hence travel time will be longer. Who pays? A settlement from a Volkswagen lawsuit will pay—to start with. Sadly, that money will not last long and the public will be forced to subsidize another wasteful, money losing bus system. “Sacramento Regional Transit and the Yolo County Transportation District will vote Monday on whether to take over the UC Davis shuttle system connecting Sacramento with the main campus. The system has been in place for a few decades and is solely available to those with university ties. In early April, the transit districts in each county will likely take it over and expand service to everyone, using 12 California-built, all-electric busses paid for with money from the Volkswagon emissions-cheating settlement. Too bad the folks involved are economic and environmental illiterates—no one asks where the energy for electric vehicles comes from—or when the Guv/PG&E or the winds close down the grid, how the buses will run? Is it the role of government to move people? Yes, in a Socialist society. Note to make it “work” they are looking at passing a bond—putting more tax burdens on those NOT using the system.

All-Electric Shuttle Service Between UC Davis And Sacramento Faces Rider Resistance

Randol White, Capitol Public Radio, 11/16/19

Sacramento Regional Transit and the Yolo County Transportation District will vote Monday on whether to take over the UC Davis shuttle system connecting Sacramento with the main campus.

The system has been in place for a few decades and is solely available to those with university ties. In early April, the transit districts in each county will likely take it over and expand service to everyone, using 12 California-built, all-electric busses paid for with money from the Volkswagon emissions-cheating settlement.

But some daily riders, like assistant professor Jason Moore, say they’re not happy about new stops added during midday hours, which means it will take commuters longer to get to their destinations.

“I think there are quite a few people that may stop taking the transit, revert back to cars. In other extreme cases, people may quit their jobs,” said Moore, who believe the change would have a negative outcome for everyone.

“Right now, we are taking 500 cars off of the freeway and out of the parking lots of UC Davis campuses,” Moore added.

But Matt Dulchich with UC Davis says that’s not the intent of the new plan.

“With our existing service, we know that the ridership is pretty high during the peak periods, and pretty low during the midday. With our expansion … we’ll be able to also serve the public and attract — we think — more riders to that midday service,” Dulchich said.

He says service will triple during the peak hours, with three busses throughout the hour instead of just one. He also believes the transition will take place as planned in the spring.

The rider group hopes the transit boards will postpone approval and reconsider its route requests.