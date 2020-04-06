By

You can not blame COVID-19 for AB 5 killing thousands of California jobs starting on January 1, 2020. Nor get the virus be blamed for Toyota and many other large firms leaving the State. Middle class families have been fleeing the State due to high taxes and the high cost of living. We have the highest number of people in poverty in the nation—by percentage and numbers. Yet the virus did not cause this. “Third, the credit industry is now shrinking… Right now banks are quietly withdrawing credit opportunities. Banks just eliminated Jumbo home loans, hiked up credit score requirements, and removed other (FHA) loan access without most people knowing. Next, banks will soon reduce credit (card) line limits, and close unused home equity loans. Brokers will vaporize. Big banks will be the only option at very high interest rates. All of this fallout is not because of COVID-19. COVID-19 didn’t tax you, write AB 5, kill credit, loans, eliminate jobs, create taxes, or cause unemployment. Bad State government policy by unqualified Yahoos did all of this.” Let us not forget the major cause of our economic ills, failed government education, homelessness and inability to keep productive people in the State.

All of California’s Fallout is Not Because of COVID-19

By Matt Gray, California Globe, 4/4/20

Everyone wasn’t forced to stay on the Titanic when it was sinking just because there were not enough life boats.

Seldom do we get to see the harm caused by bad State government policies so quickly.

First we saw State tax hikes, new taxes, and reduced write-offs which reduced how much income was brought home and cut into people’s savings accounts.

Second we saw jobs vaporize due to the terribly written AB 5 (Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego). Some industries immediately shrank by 40%.

Poof! Jobs gone!

“It will all work out” said the highly paid lawmakers and Governor who have State paid gas cards and cars, expense accounts, and guaranteed pay checks.

Third, the credit industry is now shrinking… Right now banks are quietly withdrawing credit opportunities. Banks just eliminated Jumbo home loans, hiked up credit score requirements, and removed other (FHA) loan access without most people knowing.

Next, banks will soon reduce credit (card) line limits, and close unused home equity loans. Brokers will vaporize. Big banks will be the only option at very high interest rates.

All of this fallout is not because of COVID-19.

There are prudent ways to deal with the threat of COVID-19 (masks, gloves, hand-washing, social distancing, voluntary isolation, limited reduced recreation in public).

This financial fallout and lost jobs is 100% due to the public policies of Governor Newsom, county supervisors, and city councils forcing people to stay home from work under threat of penalty, instead of focusing upon educating the public to practice the necessary sanitation and hygienic standards approved by Center for Disease Control.

On January 3rd, the CDC alerted all State governments about the growing threat of COVID-19. On March 4th (two months later), Governor Newsom took his first official action. During those 2 months he failed to develop any action plan, his agencies didn’t stock up on any Personal Protective Equipment supplies, oxygen, ventilators, or anything. Nothing of substance was done.

“States Rights” give states direct control over “public health” and “public safety.” States are responsible for the well-being of their residents.

Yes, it is smart and reasonable to stay home as much as you can and reduce your exposure to potentially infected persons. 25% of infected people will not show any symptoms, and 80% of all infected people will only present mild symptoms. Every life is important.

Voluntarily reducing exposure or following PPE and sanitation guidelines would still allow jobs, income, debt repayment, and continued economic prosperity instead of a government induced economic recession or depression.