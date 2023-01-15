By

Little by little San Fran is closing down. Last week another 2300 people lost their jobs—mostly in the tech industry. Of course these were well paying jobs. Now these workers will go to Arizona, Texas and elsewhere to be hired—in economies that are growing and stable. “Layoffs at San Francisco companies continue to mount. So far in 2023, 18 companies based in the city have cut nearly 12,000 workers, causing further concern about the future for the city’s innovation workforce. While 8,000 of those jobs (752 at its headquarters) were announced last week at SF’s largest employer, Salesforce, another wave of layoff announcements took place this week, with eight firms announcing another 2,300 jobs lost since Monday. We are only two weeks into 2023 and San Fran has already lost 12,000 jobs. This is a collapsing city.

All the SF Companies That Laid off Nearly 2,300 Workers This Week

Written by Shelley D. Fargo, SF Standard, 1/13/23

Layoffs at San Francisco companies continue to mount. So far in 2023, 18 companies based in the city have cut nearly 12,000 workers, causing further concern about the future for the city’s innovation workforce.

While 8,000 of those jobs (752 at its headquarters) were announced last week at SF’s largest employer, Salesforce, another wave of layoff announcements took place this week, with eight firms announcing another 2,300 jobs lost since Monday.

The fallout from rising interest rates and the resulting slowing residential real estate market has pushed mortgage technology company Blend to announce its fourth round of layoffs in the past year, while Lending Club cut 225 workers.

Scale AI and crypto exchange Coinbase will together cut nearly 1,000 employees. And with venture capital funding taking a dive, Lattice and Carta—software providers that cater to startups—will also trim their headcounts.

But not all layoffs took place at tech giants. In the healthcare realm, Carbon Health and Alphabet’s Verily both cut staff. And Pacific Supermarket, a chain of Asian grocery stores, warned the state that 59 employees would lose their jobs when its Outer Mission outlet closes its doors in March.

Scan the list below for the full list of SF companies that have laid off staff since January 2022.