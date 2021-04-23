By

In order to get a college education in California you will need to take a vaccine—which is experimental and there is no data to show how it will affect you tomorrow, or on 1-5 years. In fact, the vaccine has KILLED almost 3500 people according to the CDC—and is still allowed, no, forced on the public. “The California State University and University of California systems jointly announced Thursday that they intend to require all students, faculty and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement, however, would not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives “full approval” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA. Well, only after the FDA approves the drugs. That is something—but that could change by Executive Order of Gov. Newsom. Oh, how do you approve a drug that has already killed so many? Most drugs a few hopsitalizations take it off the market. In this case people are dying from it—lots of people.

All UC and Cal State Campuses Will Require COVID Vaccinations in Fall

by City News Service, Times of San Diego, 4/22/21

Share this:

The California State University and University of California systems jointly announced Thursday that they intend to require all students, faculty and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement, however, would not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives “full approval” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

The universities’ planned vaccination requirement will take effect upon “full approval” occurring or the beginning of the fall semester, whichever is later. Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna are both in what is known as Phase 3 Efficacy Trials and could apply to the FDA for full approval of the vaccines at any time.

CSU and UC officials said the planned requirement will be discussed with faculty and student representatives, along with labor groups. But they opted to announce the planned requirement Thursday so all members of the campus community can start arranging to get vaccinated before the fall term begins.

Both university systems are expected to allow for exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than 1 million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”

UC President Michael V. Drake added, “Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end.”