Watch the criminals and LA DA Gascon, owned by George Soros, is going to go into a frenzy of deal making with crooks. He plea vicious felonies down to jay walking tickets. And other tickets and arrests will go unprosecuted. He wants criminals on the streets, not in jail—which is why he is being Recall from office. “A suspected California gang member charged with murder is desperately trying to reach a plea deal before the possible recall of notoriously soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascon, according to a report. Willie Wilkerson — a suspect in a triple shooting — was recorded telling his mom that his attorney had better “hurry up” and settle before a stricter DA takes over in Los Angeles County, according to Fox News.” Los Angeles under Soros/Gason is as safe as a war zone in Ukraine.

Alleged Calif. gang member pushes for plea deal ahead of potential DA Gascon recall

By Lee Brown, NY Post, 6/9/22

A suspected California gang member charged with murder is desperately trying to reach a plea deal before the possible recall of notoriously soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascon, according to a report.

Willie Wilkerson — a suspect in a triple shooting — was recorded telling his mom that his attorney had better “hurry up” and settle before a stricter DA takes over in Los Angeles County, according to Fox News.

The murder suspect said he wants a deal “before they re-elect somebody else besides Gascon and bring back that bulls–t life without parole and death penalty,” according to the report.

“If he could get manslaughter, then s–t … Manslaughter only carries six, nine, and 12 [years],” Wilkerson told his mom in court lockup after his last hearing on May 31, according to the outlet.

Gascon is facing his second recall attempt since taking office in 2020, with many blaming his kid-gloves crime policies for a rise in crime there.

Top Los Angeles law enforcement officials have already predicted that he will face a similar fate as Chesa Boudin, the progressive San Francisco DA who was recalled this week.

Wilkerson is charged with murdering Elijah Martin, 21, and attempting to murder two others who were also shot during a home invasion robbery in Lancaster, California, in February last year.

But under Gascon’s policies, the murder charge carries no gun or gang enhancements, which would carry life without parole, Fox News noted.

Wilkerson’s alleged caught-on-tape appeal to settle quickly is just one of many attempts to make the most of Gascon’s soft-on-crime policies, LA County Deputy District Attorney Eric Siddall told Fox News.

“If you’re a violent criminal in Los Angeles right now, your biggest ally is not your defense lawyer. It’s not the judge. It’s not the jury. It’s George Gascon,” Siddall said.

“That’s who your biggest supporter is. That’s the reason why criminal defendants all throughout Los Angeles County want George Gascon to give them a deal because they know that he is their biggest cheerleader.”