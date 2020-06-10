By

Congressman Rouda of Orange County is lazy. He voted for and gave his proxy to a member of Congress from another State. So, if you live in Orange County, the person voting for you is a member of Congress from Virginia or Maryland—someone you never heard of, can not vote for—but represents you in the OC. Now, to show how lazy he is, Rouda has hired a stalker against Supervisor Michelle Steel, to stalk her everywhere she goes. Rouda hired a man to stalk a woman—shame on him.

But this was not just a stalker, he appears to have a LONG criminal record. So Congressman Rouda hired a criminal to stalk an elected official. That is sick. Why aren’t women’s organization denouncing Rouda for this emotional abuse?

Trust the judgement of Harley Rouda? This is an example of how he abuses the public.

Alleged Rapist and Serial Abuser Makes his Mark on OC Politics as Rep. Harley Rouda’s Chief Instigator

The allegations are horrific but what has been caught on tape is shocking

By Legit Politic, Legit Politic, 5/5/20

Elections are never won alone and the process of choosing a campaign team is crucial to winning. Consider the influence a team holds in carrying a candidate’s name. They must be trustworthy, integrous people capable of representing the candidate’s brand. One would never allow someone such as a reported wife beater or child abuser with repeat DUIs to represent them. That’s just absurd, right? Wrong.

These are exactly the sorts of disqualifications that freshman Rep. Harley Rouda could not have missed when he chose to hire Victor Valladares to perform the role of campaign tracker for his campaign.

A campaign tracker is essentially a paid-stalker that trails a candidate hoping to capture a gaffe or other unflattering moment to be used later. Given the importance of the role and how easy public information is to find online it comes as a shock that Harley Rouda would take such a foolhardy risk.

But with Mr. Valladares’ main responsibilities consisting of agitating, intimidating, following and recording the opponent’s every move, his background if not ignored may have instead been considered more of an asset than a liability by Rouda.

A search of publicly accessible records, suspiciously (but predictably) not reported by any local media outlets, reveals Victor Valladares’ veritable hit parade of charges and convictions:

Repeat DUIs

Resisting Arrest

Failure to appear in Court

Child abuse and endangerment charges

Multiple accounts of domestic abuse

These domestic abuse accounts include: strangling his ex-wife to the point that neighbors had to restrain him until police arrived, pushing her down a flight of stairs breaking her back, and punching her teeth in with a coffee mug.

The District Attorney of Orange County currently has charges pending in Superior Court against Mr. Valladares for child abuse and endangerment as well as domestic violence. There are also reports of not just physical abuse but sexual and mental cruelty.

Local political blogs continue to highlight an incident in which Mr. Valladares reportedly drugged his ex-wife, raped and sodomized her, recording and displaying it to her for purposes of humiliation.

In May of 2016, whilst an intern for the OC Weekly, Mr. Valladares made headlines for his violent behavior at the Anaheim Convention Center, where he passed out flyers at a family event with children present of a pornographic cartoon depicting bestiality between Trump and a donkey.

Despite Mr. Valladares’ overtly assaultive tendencies, Harley Rouda not only selected him for his team, but Valladares’ primary assignment included the obsessive pursuit of Rouda’s political opponent; County Supervisor Michelle Steel.

Unsurprisingly, Supervisor Steel has been forced to file numerous official complaints regarding this alleged predator for overstepping professional and personal space boundaries.

This raises the question: What exactly did Harley Rouda reason when he assigned someone who has consistently demonstrated an inability to recognize when behavior crosses the threshold of harassment to essentially stalk Michelle Steel?

According to Mr. Valladares public Facebook profile says he no longer works directly for Harley Rouda’s campaign. However, it appears that the Rouda campaign merely moved him off payroll, but are likely still benefiting from his services as the Democratic Party of Orange County’s Vice Chair.

So in a post #MeToo world, does Rep. Harley Rouda believe the accuser?