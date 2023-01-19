By

How bad is the San Fran school district? The diploma issued is as valuable as a roll of toilet paper. Here is the proof: “Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past six years, the district has shown marked progress for disadvantaged student demographics who were performing behind their peers.” Obviously the diploma’s are given out like drugs in San Fran. When will the students sue for the corruption of education and their loss of a future?

Almost half of SFUSD not eligible UC, graduation rates show

By Margaret Hetherwick, SF Examiner, 1/18/23

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides.

So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California?

Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past six years, the district has shown marked progress for disadvantaged student demographics who were performing behind their peers.

Data released by the district showed that even just from the 2020-21 school year, the graduation rates of Latino students, Pacific Islander students, English learners and students struggling with homelessness all jumped between three and 10%.

However, state data shows that while output may be high, kids from those same demographics are not leaving school as prepared for higher education as their peers.

While Latino kids made up the second largest student population in SF Unified in the class of 2022, only about a third met the academic requirements to apply to public university in California, through either the state system or UC. Additionally, only 23% of Pacific Islander students in the 2022 cohort met UC/CSU standards.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne said that the district is working on it.

“Our graduation rate is one of the ways we measure student outcomes and we’re pleased to see an increase in the overall rate from previous years,” he said in a statement. “We recognize there is still work to do to ensure all of our students graduate from SFUSD as independent thinkers with a sense of agency and to have attained academic and creative skills to lead productive lives and contribute to our community.”

The district’s College and Career Readiness Department has a number of “teams” associated with different ways students can prepare for graduation: there’s one for internships; credit recovery; technical education for the trades; and Early College, which allows dual enrollment for high school students at local community colleges.

Laura Dudnick, district spokesperson, said that CCR’s “on-ramp to postsecondary success” is foremost to ensure that students graduate high school and have the option to matriculate.

“By exposing students to college courses and careers while getting wrap-around services through SFUSD staff, we see students building confidence in areas that may have previously felt unattainable,” she said. “It also helps students complete their graduation requirements by nontraditional means that may not have met their individual needs. The goal is always to improve outcomes for students, families, and communities.”