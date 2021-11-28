By

Segregation has started in our government schools. At the college level may California government schools have segregated dorms, mentoring programs, classes, counseling services and programs? Add to that isolating students who want to stay healthy, that refuse to take medicine that will harm them—or that government refuses to tell them the long term effects? “Superintendent Dr. Richard Newman sent a letter to parents announcing the Alpine Choice Academy. “This unique program is the first of its kind to provide in-person learning to students who will not attend school on campus if not vaccinated,” said Newman in the letter. “I think it’s a great option for parents that don’t want to be mandated by the government to tell them what to put in their child,” said Terry Day. “I have been meeting with many of these parents to hear their thoughts and develop plans,” said Newman in the letter. In 1954 the Supreme Court ruled n Brown vs. Board of Education that “separate but equal” was not allowed, it is discrimination. But for kids NOT wanting heart programs, concerns about future fertility or cancer. In Europe most countries have outlawed Moderna for those under 30 due to KNWN heart problems—in California you will be like a black student in 1960 in Alabama if you or your parents are concerned about health issues.

Alpine School District develops new school for unvaccinated students

If the state’s vaccine mandate takes effect next year the district will create the Alpine Choice Academy.

Danamarie McNicholl-Carter, CBS8, 11/23/21

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Alpine Union School District is planning to create a new school to provide in-person instruction for unvaccinated students.

If the state’s vaccine mandate takes effect next year the district will provide this learning alternative for parents.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Newman sent a letter to parents announcing the Alpine Choice Academy.

“This unique program is the first of its kind to provide in-person learning to students who will not attend school on campus if not vaccinated,” said Newman in the letter.

“I think it’s a great option for parents that don’t want to be mandated by the government to tell them what to put in their child,” said Terry Day.

“I have been meeting with many of these parents to hear their thoughts and develop plans,” said Newman in the letter.

“I think everyone should have a choice to be unvaccinated or vaccinated,” said Lauren Copp.

The mother and Alpine resident thinks this is a great option for parents, especially those who can’t afford to home school their students.

The Alpine Union School District said they will share further details about Alpine Choice Academy soon, including surveying parents about the upcoming school year.