How dumb is Allyssa Milano: Saving Black babies proves the Supreme Court is a white supremacy organization. You can’t go broke underestimating the intelligence of Hollywood celebrities. Alyssa Milano has now out done herself ““Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis.” Alyssa: Since 1973 23 million black babies have been killed—that is called genocide. Too bad you never got an education or a brain. Does she know of ANT man that has become pregnant? How low is her IQ to believe men can become pregnant?

ALYSSA MILANO RAISES EYEBROWS, CLAIMS THAT BANNING ABORTION IS ABOUT CONTROLLING WOMEN AND ‘TRANS MEN’ AS WELL AS BEING ABOUT ‘WHITE SUPREMACY, THE PATRIARCHY, AND MISOGYNY’

BY: DAVID CARON, Media Right, 6/25/22

Activist actress Alyssa Milano raised some eyebrows today in a Twitter thread where she claimed that banning abortion is about controlling women and “trans men” as well as being about “White supremacy, the patriarchy, and misogyny.”

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis.”

“If abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths could increase 21 percent nationwide, and 33 percent among Black women.”

“Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas.”

“Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America.”

Actor Matthew Marsden was one of the hundreds to quote tweet Milano, as she has replies shut off, and he insisted that “Not all actors are like this, I promise. What a f*cking moron.”