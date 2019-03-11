By

Alyssa Milano says she’s a trans, disabled, lesbian, black, immigrant gay man. Hard to walk that back, sister.

Vivek Saxena , BPR, 3/10/19

Outspoken left-wing Hollywood actress and “ super-sciency ” expert Alyssa Milano celebrated International Women’s Day on Friday by giving a shout-out to men.

And oh, she also insinuated that she too is a man.

“My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay!” she tweeted Friday afternoon.

Never mind that so-called “transgender women” are in reality biological men who’ve literally appropriated women’s femininity from them. Isn’t appropriation supposed to be a bad thing ?

But sane Americans — most of them presumably conservative — already knew that far-leftists like Milano deny the reality of biological science . What they didn’t know is that she in particular views “transgender women” as her “sisters.” This naturally led some to ask if she’s transgender.

You’re appropriating a lot of things that belong to those who actually experience those struggles in life.

We don’t need you as our champion – we are our own.

You’re nothing but an entitled, wealthy, Hollywood mouthpiece w zero disadvantages in life beyond your pea sized brain.

— QAnon +++ (@MagniFieri) March 10, 2019

They had a point. Milano is neither trans, gay, disabled nor a person of color. Much like Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, she’s just a standard white woman , not that there’s anything remotely wrong with being one. You go, girl!

But claiming to be something you’re not? Even the loudest critics of PC culture and identity politics would argue that pretending to be someone or something you’re not is just plain wrong.

In response to the deserved criticism, the actress issued a lackluster non-apology apology.

“I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful.”

She shares a lot in common with the leftist media hacks who responded to the hate crime hoax perpetrated by actor Jussie Smollett by touting how the hoax had focused the public’s attention on the alleged epidemic of hate crimes against “ordinary Black LGBTQ people” and started a conversation.