Alyssa Miller: Killing My Baby Felt Good/Empowered Me

Steve— In 2014, I had an abortion. It was one of the simplest choices I’ve ever made, and I’ve never regretted it. When I got pregnant, my boyfriend — who’s now my husband — had just moved to South Carolina for a new job, while I was living in Virginia and working in D.C. We weren’t living together yet and my birth control failed. I knew it was financially and logistically impossible for us to have a child together at that time. So about five minutes after I found out I was pregnant, I decided that the best thing for me to do was to get an abortion. This is just the start of my story, but I know I’m not alone. Will you share your own abortion story with us to be featured on our website’s storytelling map and fight back against stigma? Because I was living in Virginia and working in politics, I was hyper-aware of how difficult it is to get an abortion in the state. Fortunately, I lived close enough to Maryland — a state with much more progressive abortion laws — and taking a day off from work wasn’t an undue financial burden for me like it is for so many others. A friend drove me to the clinic, I had my abortion surrounded by supportive and caring medical professionals, and I never looked back. The truth is, one in four women will have an abortion by age 45.1 It’s a normal, safe procedure, and for so many of us, it’s a positive experience that empowers us to feel control over our bodies, our lives, and our destinies. I’m sharing my story because I think it’s past time we end abortion stigma. After my abortion, friends of mine told me about their own abortion experiences that they’d kept secret because they were afraid of being stigmatized. I didn’t feel like a different person after my abortion, and when my friends told me about theirs, my feelings about them didn’t change. Why should we carry feelings of shame or perpetuate the stigma with our silence? I’m done with that. I’m Alyssa. I had an abortion. And I’ve never looked back. Our voices are more powerful together. The more people realize that everyone loves someone who’s had an abortion, the more we can take the power back from those who want to shame and stigmatize us. My abortion story is normal. And so is yours. If you feel ready to help end the stigma, please click here to share your abortion story with us to be featured on our website. Thanks for your bravery and all you do for reproductive freedom, Alyssa Miller

Senior Campaign Manager, NARAL Pro-Choice America