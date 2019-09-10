By

In Maryland, in just one month, illegal aliens caused seven rapes—in one county. Go to an LAUSD classroom and you will see overcrowding due to illegal aliens and classes taught in both English and Spanish—so our children so do get a complete education, resources are diverted to teach illegal aliens. Now we find that our health is also compromised due to illegal aliens.

Alzheimer’s and cancer funds diverted to care for illegal immigrants: Malkin book

by Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 9/8/19



Even after spending billions of dollars this year, the federal government is running out of money to care for thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, forcing the diversion of funds for Head Start and Alzheimer’s and cancer research, according to a new book from Michelle Malkin.

In Open Borders Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction? the conservative columnist and best-selling author said that the Department of Health and Human Services has spent $2.1 billion to care for illegal immigrant families this year, just part of overall U.S. spending on the migrant crisis.

That includes $1.3 billion for “illegal alien resettlement and child welfare operations.”

And she said that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has had to divert $831 million to cover a funding gap. “Those funds for illegal alien families were transferred from HHS programs designed to help Americans, including Head Start, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initiatives, cancer prevention, and Alzheimer’s care,” she reported.

Secrets was provided with the excerpt that detailed the funding. The book, published by Regnery, is set for release on Tuesday.

In it, Malkin added that the U.S. Border Patrol from just one sector in Arizona has spent $1 million on “humanitarian costs” for families and unaccompanied illegal immigrants this year.

That is three times what the Yuma Sector spent last year and it covers food, diapers, clothes, baby formula, and other items.

Malkin, who has focused on illegal immigration in her columns and books for years, was critical in Open Borders Inc. of the federal spending on the illegal immigration trade, which has featured false claims for asylum and renting children to get into the United States through a legal loophole.

“There’s nothing humanitarian about robbing Americans to pay an out-of-control, transnational illegal alien smuggling ring fueled by illegal alien parents who consciously chose to separate their own families in the first place and endanger their own children by entrusting them to lawless smugglers, who paid off drug cartels to get across the southern border,” she wrote.

“Worst of all, the entire enterprise was aided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, paid for by you and me, all in the name of ‘keeping families together,’” she added.

Funding to handle the surge of illegal immigration has dominated Washington this year. In summer, for example, Congress approved and President Trump signed a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill and he has worked to add over $3 billion to his program to repair and extend the border wall.