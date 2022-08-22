By

You know the economy of California is in trouble when you find that Amazon is closing or delaying nine facilities in the State, plus cutting back on expansion in several others. “Of those, nine facilities are in California — including two in Southern California and five in the Bay Area — accounting for more than 4.4 million square feet of space in the Golden State. Amazon plans to scale back operations in West Covina, Oceanside, Hayward, San Leandro, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Salinas and Bakersfield, MWPVL figures show.” Laundromats and restaurants in the Bay Area are closing and moving to other States. Cattle is being sold off to other States. Large firms are closing and leaving—while middle class workers are fleeing the State to protect their families and to get a real education for their children. Even with the influx of illegal aliens, we are losing population. The educated are leaving and the criminal, illiterates are coming in.

Amazon closing or delaying 9 California warehouses

By JEFF COLLINS, Orange County Register, 8/19/22

.

Faced with a slowdown in online shopping, Amazon has canceled, closed or delayed the opening of 49 delivery processing facilities across the U.S., representing more than 50.2 million square feet of warehouse space, according to logistics consultant MWPVL International.

Of those, nine facilities are in California — including two in Southern California and five in the Bay Area — accounting for more than 4.4 million square feet of space in the Golden State.

Amazon plans to scale back operations in West Covina, Oceanside, Hayward, San Leandro, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Salinas and Bakersfield, MWPVL figures show.

Despite the cutbacks, Amazon is moving forward with development of several new, fully automated fulfillment centers like the 4.1-million-square foot warehouse now under construction in Ontario, the biggest in the company’s galaxy of delivery processing sites.

Here’s a breakdown of facilities facing cuts, based on a recent MWPVL report:

West Covina: Canceled the opening of a 177,000-square-foot delivery station. While MWPVL attributed the decision to public protests, an Amazon spokeswoman would not confirm that was its reason.

Oceanside: Canceled the opening of a 143,000-square-foot delivery station, due to a failure to obtain a permit.

Hayward: Subleased the opening of a 507,000-square-foot delivery station, due to a failure to obtain a permit.

San Leandro: Subleased two delivery stations, one a 294,000-square-foot facility, the other with 137,000 square feet. Amazon had leased both sites but never opened either one.

Santa Rosa: Canceled a 181,000-square-foot delivery station.

Sonoma: Canceled a 250,000-square-foot delivery station.

Salinas: Canceled a 2.8-million-square-foot fulfillment center due to the high cost of construction.

Bakersfield: The startup of a completed 128,000-square-foot delivery center has been placed on hold.