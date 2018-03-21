AMAZON STEALS $9.2 Million From California Taxpayers—for a TV Show

By

Investors put in money for a venture, hoping to make a profit. In the case of AMAZON, California taxpayers put in $9.2 million, get no profit and do not get the money back! In this case it "out bid" New York for the privilege of losing tax dollars. Amazon is almost a trillion company. The founder, CEO, Jeff Bezos is the richest man on earth, worth approximately $130 billion (not a typo). How does he get rich—by demanding cities pay Amazon $5 billion, or more, for the privilege of having a new headquarters in their community—and by getting the California taxpayers to finance his TV shows—without giving the money back. Oh, we get to finance the hate America, sexual predators that demean our Faith, our values and our Constitutional rights—in return for the $9.2 million. Corruption? Of course.

by Patrick Hipes, Deadline Hollywood, 3/19/18

Amazon’s Sneaky Pete will move production from New York To California for what now is likely its upcoming third season after being conditionally approved for $9.2 million worth of Golden State tax credits, highlighting the latest round of TV project allocation from the state’s

The California Film Commission’s latest TV application period, held February 12-16, was open only to relocating series and recurring series already accepted into the program. Overall, along with Sneaky Pete‘s move, the program’s list as of today has 31 recurring TV series in various stages of production and eligible for tax credits depending on whether they are picked up for additional seasons.

Only three series on this round’s full list have credit amounts attached: Season 3 of FX’s American Crime Story anthology series, which was awarded $8.956M, and Season 8 of American Horror Story, which scored $7.347M; and Season 3 of This Is Us, which was awarded $11.351M. (Check out the full list of projects below.)

Today’s allocations bring the total number to 67 new and relocating series, pilots, movies of the week and miniseries that have been accepted in the expanded program since it launched in July 2015.

“Our success with these relocating projects shows how the tax credit is working to affirm California’s status as the preferred choice for TV production,” California Film Commission executive director Amy Lemisch said in unveiling the list. “From the earliest days of TV, shows set in other locales have been filmed in California. We’re excited to welcome another series from New York that will generate long-term employment and economic activity here at home.”

Sneaky Pete, which launched its Season 2 on Amazon on March 9, is now the 13th series to relocate to California under the 2.0 program, and the third from the Empire State; previously, Showtime’s The Affair and Netflix’s The OA moved over. The commission said that a Season 3 of the series created Bryan Cranston and David Shore and starring Giovanni Ribisi would employ about 250 cast, 220 crew and 2,510 extras (including stand-ins measured in man-days), and it plans to spend more than $53 million in qualified expenditures. The series had shot in upstate New York, with some shooting in New York City.

A TV project’s relocation usually is contingent upon a renewal, though Amazon would not confirm a Season 3 for Sneaky Pete. Last March, Fox announced an early renewal for Lucifer, produced by Warner Bros TV, after Deadline broke the news that the drama series previously filmed in Vancouver was moving to Los Angeles for its Season 3; it scored $16.811M in credits. Relocating series has been a top priority for California’s program since it was revamped and expanded more than three years ago, eliminating the lottery system in favor of a ranked jobs ratio score.

Today’s funding round wraps the TV side’s third fiscal year of the state’s tax credit program. The next application period for TV projects is set for May 21-25, 2018. The next round of feature film projects is April 9.