Hollywood—land of hypocrites, law breakers and the economic ignorant—they love taxes on you, but demand tax credits to film, money that comes from you—now is openly promoting the breaking of laws and the protection of law breakers. “Apparently the illegal immigrants in Amber Heard’s world are the servants of her Hollywood friends. The actress tweeted out a warning early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ, warning of immigration checkpoints in the center of the movie world. “Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in [H]ollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight,” she wrote.” Is Hollywood racist? Of course—to them every nanny, landscapers and low paid worker is an illegal alien—which means they are paying low wages for serious jobs—Hollywood is exploiting the Hispanics—which is why they are protecting them—they prefer to pay slave wages to people in fear of being deported. Hollywood is exploitative and racist—like other totalitarians.

Amber Heard warns Hollywood of ICE checkpoint: Give ‘housekeepers, nannies, landscapers’ a ride home

By Victor Morton – The Washington Times, 7/3/18

Apparently the illegal immigrants in Amber Heard’s world are the servants of her Hollywood friends.

The actress tweeted out a warning early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ, warning of immigration checkpoints in the center of the movie world.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in [H]ollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight,” she wrote.

She quickly deleted the tweet, though not before it had been sceen-grabbed for posterity, and wrote a tweet apparently trying to clarify.

“Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the ‘great’ America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built,” she wrote.

Later on Wednesday, she expressed disappointment that “with this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues.”