By

The good news is that the Trump economic policies created almost one million new millionaires in a year. That also means many others were benefited by the tax cuts—jobs created, businesses grew and the economy has the best data and statistics in more than a generation. Yet, the media continues to act as the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party by refusing to report the news. Instead, making wild accusations about the President and his policies. “”Looking at the number of millionaires, we see that there are 42.2 million millionaires worldwide, which is up 2.3 million over the previous 12 months. Our research indicates that the United States added 878,000 new millionaires — representing around 40 percent of the global increase — to its already sizable stock,” the bank said. The report showed that U.S. wealth grew at 6.5 percent, higher than the world average of 4.6 percent, and has extended a pattern that started during former President Barack Obama’s administration. “Another prominent feature of the world wealth outlook this year is the seemingly relentless rise in household wealth in the United States,” said the report.” We are about 720 days before the next Presidential election. Now is the time to promote the results of the Trump policies. Our future depends on us starting this campaign today.

America first: 878,000 millionaires added in last 12 months, ‘Trump effect … relentless’

by Paul Bedard , Washington Examiner, 11/14/18

The booming U.S. economy, jump-started by the 2017 GOP tax cut, has created 878,000 more millionaires in just the last 12 months, according to an international wealth report from Credit Suisse.

“The boom goes on,” cheers the Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Report.

“Looking at the number of millionaires, we see that there are 42.2 million millionaires worldwide, which is up 2.3 million over the previous 12 months. Our research indicates that the United States added 878,000 new millionaires — representing around 40 percent of the global increase — to its already sizable stock,” the bank said.

The report showed that U.S. wealth grew at 6.5 percent, higher than the world average of 4.6 percent, and has extended a pattern that started during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Another prominent feature of the world wealth outlook this year is the seemingly relentless rise in household wealth in the United States,” said the report.

It tried to suggest that the Trump economy is too hot to continue, but conceded that there is no end in sight.

Said the report:

“Total wealth and wealth per adult in the United States have grown every year since 2008, even when total global wealth suffered a reversal in 2014 and 2015. The United States has accounted for 40 percent of all increments to world wealth since 2008, and 58 percent of the rise since 2013. While not wishing to cast doubt on the ‘Trump Effect’ on financial markets, it seems inevitable that the uninterrupted spell of increasing wealth in the United States will come to an end at some time. Fortunately, there are signs that wealth inequality is no longer rising, which should mitigate the impact of any setback on the middle classes.”

And when it comes to wealth distribution, the U.S. has more people with wealth above $100,000 and more millionaires.

“Wealth distribution in the United States indicates a high fraction of adults with wealth above $100,000 compared to the world as a whole. The percentage of people with wealth at higher levels is even more striking. The United States has the most members of the top 1 percent global wealth group, and currently accounts for 41 percent of the world’s millionaires,” it added.