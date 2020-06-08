America is Not Racist: Claremont Institute

By

Let us get real. If America was racist, the NFL would not have 70% of its player of the black race. About the same for the NBA. If we were racist, Charles Payne would not have a show on Fox Business Channel. We are so racist that South Carolina elected Tim Scott, a black man, as a U.S. Senator. Of course Clarence Thomas, on the Supreme Court for more than two decades “proves” how racist our society has become. “Why is it that so many of our citizens believe that America is racist to its core? Because this lie has been preached by our universities and media like the Gospel for a generation. From there it has traveled throughout society, particularly among the elite. Even most leaders on the Right are unwilling to refute this destructive untruth. In failing to do so, they promote the falsehood, the riots that it has engendered, and ultimately America’s destruction. This is to say, the riots are the handiwork of the elite. A country that has been taught it is ignoble will not defend itself against its enemies, domestic or foreign.” We are so racist we ended slavery and assure EVERY citizen the right to vote. President Trump is so racist that he ended the Biden Crime bill that threw tens of thousands of black men into prison—Trump ended that racist legislation—and unlike Obama, the “racist” Trump gave permanent funding to historically black colleges. America as a society is not racist. The Regressive Left is bigoted filled with hate—and by use of the black lives matters ONLY mantra, shows racism against Native Americans, Asians, and Hispanics and white folks. The Left is openly, proudly racist.

Photo by Cristofer Jeschke on Unsplash

America is Not Racist

A Statement from the Claremont Institute, 6/7/20 /

The pretext for this entire nationwide riot is that America is a racist country. That is not true. America is not a racist country. America is a country that has strived, imperfectly but passionately, to live up to its founding promise that all men are created equal. There is not—and will never be—a greater barrier to racism, or to tyranny in any form, than this American idea.

The reckless charge that American law enforcement is “systemically racist” is also not true. As with any large organization of men wielding power, some will abuse that power. But police do not systematically target innocents—either by race or any other criteria. Any fair-minded review of the available data demonstrates that.

Why is it that so many of our citizens believe that America is racist to its core? Because this lie has been preached by our universities and media like the Gospel for a generation. From there it has traveled throughout society, particularly among the elite. Even most leaders on the Right are unwilling to refute this destructive untruth. In failing to do so, they promote the falsehood, the riots that it has engendered, and ultimately America’s destruction. This is to say, the riots are the handiwork of the elite. A country that has been taught it is ignoble will not defend itself against its enemies, domestic or foreign.

As we see written in flames in these riots and hear in all the commentary on them, the great divide in America is between those who believe that America is evil and needs to be destroyed, and those who believe that America is good and needs to be preserved. A version of that question is what the 2016 elections were about, and what the elections in 2020 will be about. The nation has a party devoted to transforming the American way of life; it needs a party devoted to preserving the American way of life.

America must have a full accounting of how the riots happened, who made them happen, and who let them happen. Those in power must be held to account. Most fundamentally, the lies that have been the core curriculum of American education must be replaced with the truth. The only way America can survive is as a united country dedicated to living out the true meaning of its creed. The elite want to rob us of that future. The rest of us should pledge our lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to stopping them.

Thomas D. Klingenstein

Chairman

Ryan P. Williams

President The Claremont Institute