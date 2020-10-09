By

America Learned What California Already Knows About a Potential Biden/Harris Presidency

VP debate shows with a Biden/Harris win U.S. could turn into dystopian California

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 10/8/20

Much of America has finally figured out that presidential debates are merely political theater for the media.

Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate only drove this home. But, the debate was useful for one important issue – America learned what California already knows: how Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Presidential candidate Joe Biden would run the country just like dystopian California.

The Calm before the Storm

Harris smirked and smiled and giggled and frowned, and shook her head in ridicule while Vice President Mike Pence answered debate questions.

Harris spent much of the debate dodging the few important questions, talking up her record as a prosecutor in California, as well as her U.S. Senate committee assignments. She, Pence and moderator Susan Page managed to dodge her radical record as well.

Susan Page is the Washington bureau chief for USA Today, and the author of a new book scheduled to come out in April, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.” Page’s debate questions to Harris would have been objected to in a court of law for being “leading questions,” while many questions to VP Pence were as fair as, “Have you stopped beating your wife?”

Conspicuously left out of the debate was when Harris asked supporters in June to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail fund, in the wake of the violent left rioting in Minneapolis. That money was used to pay the bail of violent Antifa and BLM members, accused of assault, sexual assault, attempted murder, and murder.

Also conspicuously avoided was Page neglecting to ask whether Harris and Biden would pack the Supreme Court with more justices. It was Pence who demanded to know if Harris and Biden would pack the court. Harris refused to answer the question.

Page instead pivoted to a reliable talking point of the left: “What would happen to abortion rights if the court overturned Roe v. Wade?”

Moderator Susan Page also included other favorite topics of the left: the existential threat of climate change, the Breonna Taylor shooting case, and what would happen if Trump refuses to accept “a peaceful transfer of power” if he loses the election.

Kamala Harris landed a few effective blows starting with her claim that the Trump administration’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic was the “greatest failure of any presidential administration in American history.” Shifting her focus to the camera, Harris said, “The president and vice president knew on January 28 what was happening and they didn’t tell you.”

Pollster Frank Luntz said swing-state voters were “agitated with Kamala’s presentation.”

Luntz had voters from eight swing states on Zoom video with him, who concluded that Pence won the debate against Kamala Harris.

“Luntz said a majority of the voters found Harris’s demeanor to be ‘abrasive and condescending’ before noting that Pence came across as ‘tired but vice presidential’ to the group,” the Washington Examiner reported. “If this is a battle over style and substance, which is often the case with undecided voters because they simply do not choose on policy — they also choose on persona — this was Mike Pence’s night,” Luntz said.

NY Post writer Michael Goodwin said Mike Pence “clearly won the debate.”

“He did it by nailing the inconsistencies of Biden’s varying positions on taxes, fracking and fossil fuels in ways that highlighted the ways the Democrats have created a fog about what they would do if they win. After Harris promised that on ‘Day One, Joe will repeal’ the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts, Pence responded: ‘She just told you, on Day One, Joe Biden’s going to raise your taxes,’” Goodwin wrote.

California Globe predicted ahead of the VP debate that as Kamala Harris would undoubtedly get more aggressive and prosecutorial, Vice President Mike Pence would show more calm.