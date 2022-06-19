American Civil War has Started:  FBI Protecting the Insurrectionists While Framing Honest Citizens

By

The FBI used to represent the best of American law enforcement. Today it is the KGB, the private police of the demented Joe Biden and the coup creating Washington Democrat Party. Instead of investigations, they save time by lying about activities of honest citizens—then keep them in jail without legal protections, so far going on 18 months! At the same time a radical Putin like group has been firebombing and vandalizing pro-life centers and threatening the lives of the volunteers who work to save babies lives. It is not a secret—no investigation is needed—they openly have announced they are involved in a bloody civil war. ““We offered an honourable way out,” it says. “You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue.”… The letter claimed responsibility for various attacks already seen in the cities of Portland, Eugene and Gresham in Oregon, as well as in Olympia, Lynwood and Vancouver in Washington state. In Maryland, the group claims to have carried out actions in Reisterstown and Frederick. Here’s more of their statement, via the Catholic News Agency: “You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue,” the post says. “Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti,” the post says. “Sometimes you will see what These are terrorists and the FBI has decided to go after parents who do not want racism in their schools and grooming in the classroom. What is the difference between the FBI today and the KGB of the Soviet Union? Not much.

Left Wing Group “Jane’s Revenge” Announces “Open Season” on Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

“Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see.”

Posted by Mike LaChance, Legal Insurrection, 6/17/22

A shadowy pro-abortion group called “Jane’s Revenge” has issued a statement declaring “open season” on pro-life centers and organizations. They have also claimed credit for related attacks that have already happened.

The Biden Justice Department, which seemingly had no problem with the idea of labeling parents at school board meetings as terrorists, has yet to issue a public statement on this.

This is all based on the leaked opinion about Roe vs. Wade. Radicals are trying to send a message.

Danielle Wallace reports at FOX News:

Letter signed by radical abortion group Jane’s Revenge declares ‘open season’ on pro-life pregnancy centers

The pro-abortion radical group dubbed “Jane’s Revenge” that’s claimed responsibility for various arson attacks and vandalism since the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published a new letter Tuesday declaring “open season” on pro-life pregnancy crisis centers.

The letter spoke of a supposed 30-day deadline for all pro-life groups to cease operations and condemned those “who impersonate healthcare providers in order to harm the vulnerable.”

“We were unsurprised to see thirty days come and thirty days pass with no sign of consilience or even bare-minimum self-reflection from you,” the letter dated June 14 reads. “History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes, and we’ve already seen such stanzas where medical autonomy is stripped away, humanity is increasingly criminalized, and merely surviving becomes largely untenable.”

It then warns to pro-life groups “your thirty days expired yesterday.”

“We offered an honourable way out,” it says. “You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue.”…

The letter claimed responsibility for various attacks already seen in the cities of Portland, Eugene and Gresham in Oregon, as well as in Olympia, Lynwood and Vancouver in Washington state. In Maryland, the group claims to have carried out actions in Reisterstown and Frederick.

Here’s more of their statement, via the Catholic News Agency:

“You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue,” the post says.

“Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti,” the post says. “Sometimes you will see what we do, and you will know that it is us.”

The post threatened harassment to the point when “Eventually your insurance companies, and your financial backers will realize you are a bad investment.”

The post says that any “anti-choice group” that ceases operations will not be targeted.

“But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat. We did not want this; but it is upon us, and so we must deal with it proportionally,” the post says.

“Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions,” it says.

Addressing allies of the group, the post says, “Go do one of your own. You are already one of us. Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see. Stay safe, and practice your cursive.”