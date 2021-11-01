By

If you are an honest citizen the Federal government gave you $1200 to help you through the scamdemic. Under Biden if you are a criminal that violated our immigration laws the demented Biden will give you $450,000. While this article was published in the satirical BabylonBee, it is a real story. Told in a humorous manner. How do you trust a government that gives so little to honest people and so much to crooks?

American Who Got $1,200 In Exchange For Lost Livelihood Wishes He Had Just Illegally Crossed The Border For $450,000 Instead

BabylonBee.com, 10/29/21

CLEVELAND, OH—Local factory worker Jay Binslee is kicking himself for working so hard his whole life, only to lose everything during the pandemic when he could have just snuck across the border illegally for a $450,000 payout from the Biden administration.

“Silly me! I guess I’ve been going about this all wrong,” said Binslee. “I’ve been busting my butt at the factory for over 10 years, and when I lost everything, the government gave me a measly $1,200 dollars! I guess I should have just kidnapped a couple of kids and smuggled them across the border as my own. I’d be able to pay off my car and my house!”

The Biden Administration will be sending millions and millions of dollars to families who broke U.S. law and were separated at the border. They claim this will dissuade immigrants from Guatemala from coming, as Guatemalans don’t like money.

The administration also clarified that child separations aren’t always bad, and they will be sending $450,000 payouts to abortionists to reward child separations conducted by Planned Parenthood.