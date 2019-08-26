Americans Apply for Jobs Left  Open by ICE Raids in Mississippi

By

Thanks to ICE, more than 200 Americans have new jobs. In the end, over 500 Americans will get new jobs, because the Federal government is enforcing the law. Even better in neighboring States, illegal aliens have gone into hiding (or returned home) allowing for more Americans to get jobs. “When the largest single ICE raid in modern history was carried out in Morton, Mississippi earlier this month, nearly 700 jobs were left vacant after the workforce of mostly illegal aliens were apprehended at the Koch Foods chicken processing plant. Now, several weeks later, those jobs openings are being pursued by American citizens. According to the Clarion Ledger, over 200 have already applied for openings at the plant through job fairs in neighboring Forest.” This is another reason to enforce our laws. Americans deserve to apply for jobs and not have to compete with law breakers from foreign nations.

Eric Lendrum, American Greatness, 8/20/19

Now, several weeks later, those jobs openings are being pursued by American citizens. According to the Clarion Ledger, over 200 have already applied for openings at the plant through job fairs in neighboring Forest.

As the Ledger notes, “the fair, originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., was extended to 5 p.m. because of the number of applicants,” which was initially estimated at 216.

Breitbart also reported on the plant’s hiring efforts in the aftermath of the raid, noting that “the company is also trying to hire workers with online ads,” while “local officials made sure the hiring process complied with federal hiring regulations.”

The raid and subsequent vacancy of jobs for American citizens is reflective of President Donald Trump’s broader message of an immigration policy that puts Americans first, and prioritizes American citizens’ access to jobs over illegal aliens.