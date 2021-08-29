By

Imagine if we still had Trump as President. We would have the media denounce him every day for a “mean” tweet”. His arrogance of using the Presidency to promote the United States, build its military and fight crime would be denounced. Instead we have Joe Biden who is not sure where he lives or why. His staff does not allow him to answer questions, because he is too confused and might tell the truth. While Trump brought together Israel and many of the Arab nations, Biden has supported the terrorists and taken apart those who supported Israel. Afghanistan is showing the teaching troops CRT, telling them they are representing a hated nation and making sure the Generals are politicians brought about the downfall of this nation and killed 1 Marines because the Generals did not want to support or protect them. While this piece is written as satire, it could easily be an op ed in the Wall Street Journal. Anybody apologizing yet for the “election” of Biden?

Americans At Mercy Of Taliban Just Glad We Don’t Have A President Who Posts Mean Tweets Anymore

BabylonBee.com, 8/26/21

KABUL—American soldiers, civilians, and contractors still stranded in Afghanistan said Thursday that while they’re a little upset that they’re 100% at the mercy of the Taliban, they are at least happy that the president doesn’t tweet mean things anymore.

The thousands of Americans still stranded said they are taking consolation in the fact that we got rid of the guy who posted “covfefe” and called people “losers” and “haters” on Twitter.

“I’m just glad we have a real leader in the White House now, who doesn’t say mean things on Twitter,” said one man sheltering in a house in hopes that the Taliban doesn’t murder him. “It was really embarrassing for me living here abroad whenever Trump would make a typo on Twitter. But now, our president doesn’t post anything mean on Twitter. Or anything, really, since he probably doesn’t know what Twitter is. In fact, he doesn’t say anything because he barely ever gives press conferences and just turns his back on the press whenever they ask a question. So he doesn’t say anything mean.”

“Finally — America is back, baby!”

At publishing time, Americans currently under attack by terrorists in Kabul said they are just glad that our military leaders are focusing on critical race theory and gender equality as well.