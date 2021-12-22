Americans Getting Smart: NOT Moving to California

By

It took a while, but Americans are now seeing California for what it is—a large size Cuba, a replica of China and a supporter of the Russian communist government. Want crime? Go to California. What high taxes, California is the place to go. What a few rich people and a lot of poor—even importing them from other countries—then California wants you. “All 58 California counties have experienced a decline in the number of people moving in from out of state since the end of March 2020, according to the California Policy Lab. The steepest declines in in-migration occurred in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo. “The public’s attention has been focused on the so-called ‘CalExodus’ phenomenon, but the reality is that the dramatic drop in ‘CalEntrances’ since the pandemic began has been a bigger driver of recent population changes in the state,” said the report’s co-author, Natalie Holmes . Combined with an increased California exit rate of 12%, “population loss due to domestic migration has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic,” according to the report. The scamdemic showed parents that government education is a failure in California—and the open corruption of San Fran and Los Angeles office holders puts Chicago to sham. Tech firms are moving out of California. So go to Texas or Florida if you want well paying jobs in NO Tax States that are responsibly run.

California exodus? Avoidance is the bigger problem, study shows.

California County News, 12/21/2021

The number of Californians exiting the Golden State continues to tick up. But it’s the drop in the number of people moving in that has made the biggest difference.

All 58 California counties have experienced a decline in the number of people moving in from out of state since the end of March 2020, according to the California Policy Lab. The steepest declines in in-migration occurred in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo.

“The public’s attention has been focused on the so-called ‘CalExodus’ phenomenon, but the reality is that the dramatic drop in ‘CalEntrances’ since the pandemic began has been a bigger driver of recent population changes in the state,” said the report’s co-author, Natalie Holmes .

Combined with an increased California exit rate of 12%, “population loss due to domestic migration has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic,” according to the report.

In 52 of the 58 counties, the exit rate also increased. Another study released Friday highlights record population loss in California’s most populous cities.

