Toyota went to Texas. Tesla has gone to Nevada and Texas. One by one California firms are leaving the State. For a very large company, it takes years of planning for the big day, the day they are leaving the Socialist Paradise of California. Now we have a major international firm, founded and run out of Ventura County, planning it getaway. “Amgen Inc. announced it has broken ground on a new biomanufacturing plant in New Albany, Ohio.



The Thousand Oaks pharmaceutical company expects the facility to be operational by 2024.



“Amgen’s choice to build a cutting-edge facility where approximately 400 Ohioans will assemble and package medicines that will positively benefit the lives of millions of those battling serious illnesses globally is great news for the state of Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.”

This is the start of the big move—it might take ten years to be completed—but California is going to get worse. On January 4 how many staff and scientist will be fired because their first responsibility is to their health?.

Amgen Starts Building Ohio Biomanufacturing Plant

By Antonio Pequeño IV, San Fermamdo Valley Business Journal, 11/10/21

Arleen Paulino, senior vice president of manufacturing at Amgen, said in a statement that some of the reasons for selecting the Columbus region for the construction of the plant came down to the business climate, access to a growing talent pool and convenience from a logistics perspective.



Turner Construction will oversee the project, while El Segundo-based CRB Group will handle design services.



“In building this site, we expect to invest $365 million,” Sam Guhan, Amgen’s vice president of Engineering, said in a statement. “Environmental sustainability will be a priority, and we aspire for this plant to be LEED-certified and designed. We will maximize energy efficiency and waste reduction, advancing Amgen’s plan to make our operations carbon neutral over the next several years.”



The facility will be managed by Sandra Rodriguez-Toledo, vice president of site operations at Amgen Ohio.



Shares of Amgen (AMGN) closed Wednesday up $1.50, or a fraction of a percent, to $213.21 on the Nasdaq Wednesday, a day when the market closed down more than 1 percent.