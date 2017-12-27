By

Great news for jobs in America, the Federal Treasury and business expansion. The first company to announce the repatriation of funds from overseas had made the announcement. “Amgen Inc. expects pay between $6 billion and $6.5 billion in taxes as it repatriates money from overseas operations, the company said Friday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Thousand Oaks biotech did not state how much money it planned to move back to the United States, nor did it give a timeline for moving the money. It issued that filing in reference to the “expected impact of U.S. tax reform legislation on the company.” They do not have to tell how have they are bringing back to figure it out. The repatriation rate is 14%–so if they are going to pay $6 billion in taxes, that means they are bringing back $40 billion. Imagine what $34 billion can do in new money, after taxes, which does not have to be borrowed from a bank! This is the start. But, Amgen, headquartered in Thousand Oaks is the first.

Amgen to Pay $6 Billion Tax Bill to Repatriate Cash

By Joel Russell, San Fernando Valley Business Journal, 12/26/17

Amgen Inc. expects pay between $6 billion and $6.5 billion in taxes as it repatriates money from overseas operations, the company said Friday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Thousand Oaks biotech did not state how much money it planned to move back to the United States, nor did it give a timeline for moving the money. It issued that filing in reference to the “expected impact of U.S. tax reform legislation on the company.”

The company said under the new tax law, its U.S. income generally will be taxed at 21 percent, the usual U.S. corporate income tax rate. Money from foreign countries and Puerto Rico generally will be taxed in the U.S. at 10.5 percent by using applicable tax credits.

Amgen plans to issue final tax calculations in conjunction with fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings call on or about Feb. 1.

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) closed Tuesday down 33 cents, or a fraction of a percent, to $176.09 on the Nasdaq.