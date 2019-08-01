Aminoff: CRP Member Speaks Out Against “Open “ GOP Presidential Primary

By

Over the past 36 hours I have received almost 200 calls and emails from delegates. Amazingly, only ONE supported the idea of opening the GOP Presidential Primary to non-Republican voters. All had the same question? Who is behind this effort? At the CRP Board meeting last Friday it was clear a majority like the idea. But they decided not to move forward till the September convention. But, one person went further than others. Gary Aminoff wrote an email to the Board of Directors questioning the wisdom of this attempt to open the Primary. The statement, I prefer to make is “Leadership Leads”. To my opinion this should have been shut down on Friday night—but this will continue till the convention. Feel free to share this article with delegates to the CRP.

CRP Member Speaks Out Against “Open “ GOP Presidential Primary

Gary Aminoff, California Political News and Views 8/2/19

Dear Delegate to the California Republican Party,

As a Republican activist and delegate to the California Republican Party for nearly 20 years, and as a member of the Executive Board and an officer of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County for the same period, I am very troubled by the thought of having non-Republicans choose our candidates.

Historically, candidates for political office were nominated by political parties. Political parties, both large and small, nominated candidates to represent their party in the primary election, the winner of which would go forward to represent their party in the general election. In effect, all parties, no matter how large or small, had the opportunity to have a candidate run in the general election.

When Proposition 14 passed, party-nominated candidates were eliminated in favor of what is called “voter-nominated” candidates. In other words, political parties could no longer nominate candidates to represent their parties in the general election. The general election became a top-two election in which the top two candidates in the primary election would run-off in the general election. This was the initial step toward the destruction of the political party system. Particularly disturbing is the number of top-two run-off elections in California that have two Democrats. There will be more of those since Democrats substantially outnumber registered Republicans, and since there will be little incentive for anyone to register as a Republican if anyone can vote in Republican primary elections.

As a Republican, I strongly believe in the political party system. Since every political party has its own platform and beliefs, I feel it important that every party should be able to field a candidate in the general election so that the voters can choose a representative of a political party that aligns most closely with their individual political beliefs. Needless to say, I am strongly opposed to Proposition 14 and believe we should go back to party-nominated candidates. Additionally, Proposition 14 eliminates the possibility of any political party other than the Republican or Democratic Party to field a candidate in the general election, both depriving voters who may wish to vote for a candidate from the Libertarian Party, as an example, and depriving smaller parties from participating in the general election.

A further nail-in-the-coffin of the political party system will be if Republicans allow non-Republicans (who by the way, substantially outnumber Republicans) to vote in the Republican primary election. Republicans should elect Republican candidates, not non-Republicans.

I strongly support the resolution authored by Tom Hudson, a copy of which is attached to this email, and urge all CRP members, especially CRP Board members to also support it.

Sincerely,

Gary Aminoff