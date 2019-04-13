By

An Abortionist’s Phone Number on Student ID Cards?

No exemption for California religious colleges, universities, seminaries

Save California.com, 4/10/19

There’s a very bad bill — ridiculous, unconstitutional, anti-parent, anti-religion, and deathly — introduced by a very pro-abortion California state legislator who’s received lots of money from Planned Parenthood abortionists.

Democrat Jesse Gabriel of Assembly District 45 in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley has authored AB 624 to require an abortionist’s phone number on student ID cards at every junior high, high school, and college campus in California, including Christian- and Catholic-format schools and universities.

The bill states that “a public school, including a charter school, or a private school, that serves pupils in any of grades 7 to 12” and “a public or private institution of higher education”…”shall have printed on either side of the student identification cards”…”a sexual or reproductive health hotline.” NOTE: “A sexual or reproductive health hotline” is obvious code for Planned Parenthood abortionists.

Religious schools are in the Democrat politicians’ crosshairs again. Yet AB 624’s blatant violation of religious freedom and free speech (which even liberal politicians remember as “separation of church and state”) isn’t allowed in the USA. Because the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling NIFLA v. Becerra prohibited government from compelling private organizations (pro-life crisis pregnancy centers) to support pro-abortion messages.

But neither the U.S. Constitution nor the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court matter to Planned Parenthood abortionists or their bought-and-owned politicians (all the Democrats in the California Legislature are pro-abortion and pro-Planned-Parenthood). They want free advertising for new abortion customers as young as 12 years old.

So, AB 624 and its Democrat author have no problem forcing Christian- and Catholic-format junior highs, high schools, and universities to put an abortionist’s phone number on their student ID cards. This way, no parent and no school