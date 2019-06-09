By

California needs an advocate for small business and those businesses that do not want to become affiliates of Progressive legislators or causes. We watch as many groups take money from free market business owners and promote legislation that harms the businesses and families of California. Ask this simple question does the Political Action Committee donate money to candidate that are in a political Party known for higher taxes, less freedom and bigger government? Happily an organization that speak for the Economic Freedom has formed and is growing. The event on Jun 24 is an important one. The first of many to build an educated, motivated and dedicated Army of volunteers willing to save California from its current Third World status. Hope you will be able to attend.

An Army of Pro-Biz Advocates is forming to “Rescue California”

By Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 6/10/19

Why are small businesses leaving California in record numbers despite the strongest economy in California in my lifetime, the lowest unemployment since records have been kept, and the best weather in the country?

The answer is simple. Small business owners are no longer able to survive a continuing barrage of taxes, fees, regulations, bureaucracy, a shortage of experienced workers, unaffordable housing, unbearable traffic, deteriorating roads, high gasoline prices, and rampant homelessness.

They’re moving to business-friendly states like Nevada, Texas, Idaho, and Tennessee because they want what’s best for their business, employees, and their families.

Sadly, many small business owners are not able to move because they own property, are taking care of their aging parents and children, or are not yet ready to give up on California. In growing numbers they’re ready to fight rather than move.

In fact, more than two hundred small business owners recently showed up at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol opposing new rules that could affect over two million self-employed workers in California…and this is just the beginning.

Jack Frost, President of Pro-Small Biz CA a “Special Project” sponsored by Lew Uhler and the National Tax Limitation Committee, says he and an army of small business owners and their employees are in the early stages of organizing a statewide coalition to show up at the Capitol and in district offices across California to let their elected officials know they’ve had enough!

Pro Small Biz CA is non-partisan, not a Democrat or Republican movement.

Pro Small Biz CA follows a simple litmus test….”Public Policy” is either Good or Bad for small business? If it’s Good we’ll support it along with the “pro-biz” elected officials who support it… if it’s Bad for business elected representatives will hear about it and pay a price in the next election!

Jack explained the process is about education, training, engagement, and influence. It’s about owners and their employees understanding the “Intersection of Business and Politics” and how it impacts their financial future and teaching them how to identify if their representatives are voting in their best interest and showing them how to engage through email, text, phone, and showing up at committee meetings and district offices. Engagement sends a message to politicians their constituents are paying attention and will hold them accountable to vote in their best interest.

According to Frost, “We have their fingerprints”…it’s their voting record. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (HJTA) provide annual report cards to easily identify state and federal elected officials who consistently vote for and against the interest of small business. Nearly half of all the small businesses in California are owned by a combination of Hispanics, Blacks, Asians, and families from India and when they learn how their representatives are voting they will not be happy and neither will their representatives as the voices of their constituents get louder and louder!



Pro Small Biz CA is ramping up with “Rescuing California” on June 24th at the Hyatt Regency across from the State Capitol. The event includes panel discussions about the “Assault on Prop-13” the “Affordable Housing Crisis” and “Rent Controls” . To attend visit www.Eventbrite.com and enter “Rescue California.”

Frost said “We’re building an army of pro-biz advocates with business owners and their employees with skin in the game and who expect their elected representatives to support their best interest.” Frost concluded…Fair Warning to elected representatives…Beware of the pending Pro Biz Revolt because your job may be at risk.

You can reach Jack via email at Jackfrost@prosmallbizca.org or by cell: 916-616-7962.