An ominous warning for California economy

Thanks to high taxes, bad policy, mandates, unstable water and energy, homeless everywhere, a massive crime wave, firms have left California. Also, innovators are fleeing, not wanting to be held captive in California. We are now paying a major penalty for being a One Party State.

“As of Sept. 30, initial public offerings in California had raised just $177 million, compared to an average of $16 billion during the same period over the past five years.

The $177 million figure represents just 2% of funds generated by U.S. companies that went public through the end of September. Last year at this time, California accounted for 39% of funds nationally.

If this trend continues, it could spell an end to the streak California has maintained since 2003 of generating more IPOs than any other state.”

This proves investors have stopped investing in California—to do so is always a bad bet. Imagine the tax revenues and jobs being lost. In a couple of years, you will see the financial collapse of California as this continues.