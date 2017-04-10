By

The purpose of government is to protect citizens from enemies, foreign and domestic. That is why we have a military and why we have a police force. In Anaheim, home of Disneyland, the police are protecting the homeless and not protecting home and business owners. “Bartholemew talked about people from the homeless encampment bathing in her neighbors’ pools; defecating and urinating in her neighborhood; having to explain to her 7-year old niece why they saw a man with his genitals exposed; and other activities degrading these homeowners’ quality of life. She talked about being compassionate toward the homeless, but brought attention to the flip-side of the homeless issue. It was the sort of refreshing candor about the issue one rarely, if ever, hears from the homeless advocates who relentlessly badger the council to adopt policies that would lead to more of what Ms. Bartholomew described. Why is there a hearing? This is a no-brainer—except for those that have brains fried—the police need to end the encampments. The time to talk and study is gone. The time to protect the community is overdue.

Anaheim Resident Describes Neighborhood Under Seige From Homeless Encampment

Posted by: Matthew Cunningham, Anaheim Blog, 4/5/17

Last night a citizen of Anaheim, Theresa Bartholemew, told the Anaheim City Council how the night before an unidentified homeless person broke into her car and the cars of four of her neighbors. She described how her neighborhood is veritably under siege due to the growing homeless encampment between Harbor and Lemon:

Bartholemew talked about people from the homeless encampment bathing in her neighbors’ pools; defecating and urinating in her neighborhood; having to explain to her 7-year old niece why they saw a man with his genitals exposed; and other activities degrading these homeowners’ quality of life. She talked about being compassionate toward the homeless, but brought attention to the flip-side of the homeless issue.

It was the sort of refreshing candor about the issue one rarely, if ever, hears from the homeless advocates who relentlessly badger the council to adopt policies that would lead to more of what Ms. Bartholomew described.